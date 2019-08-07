Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre Hires Education Director

The Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) welcomes Judy Lewis as Education Director.

Judy graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in Theatre, Music, and English, and worked as an actor, singer and director in Michigan, New York, and in California.

Over the last ten years, she served as the Theatre Director for the Lamphere School District where she developed curriculum, implemented reading strategies and directed and produced school productions. Judy also served on several community boards in Michigan for the City of Madison Heights:

The Arts and Culture Board, Women's Club, City Round Table, Parks and Recreation and was the Executive Director of the M.H. Family Coalition. She recently graduated with an M.A. in Theatre for the Young from Eastern Michigan University and joins our team here at FMCT as our Education Director.





