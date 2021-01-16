Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Announces Giving Hearts Day 2021

Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre is about one month out from Giving Hearts Day 2021! FMCT has experienced some monumental changes this last year and is hoping to raise more money than ever this year.

For Giving Hearts Day 2021, FMCT is hoping to raise $50,000 to go toward rebuilding one of the company's most vital community gathering spaces.

This theatre was built by the community, and they are now turning to the community to help rebuild it.

Join in on February 11th to make an investment in your community.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/FMCTND/.