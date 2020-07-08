Fargo Actors Team Up for Reading of LOVE LETTERS
Lee Klocke and Kellie Pifer, two actors from the Fargo area, are bringing live theater back with A.R. Gurney's Love Letters, according to Inforum.
"The Pulitzer-winning two-person play," reports Inforum, "follows a man and a woman through correspondences, from thank you letters written as children to pen pals as college students and later as adults, still searching for a sense of belonging."
The show opens on Thursday, July 9 at Drekker Brewing Co. located at 1666 1st Avenue North in Fargo.
Each show is $20, with profits going to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theater.
Read the full story HERE.