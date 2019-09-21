DAMN YANKEES Comes to WFHS

West Fargo High School Theatre will present the DAMN YANKEES by special arrangements with Musical Theater International (MTI). The show will performed November 8th, 9th, 15th, 16th at 7:30. at 7:30pm. Matinee showings will be November 10th & 17th at 2:00pm. All performances will be held at West Fargo High School. DAMN YANKEES is a fun filled comedy that will have audiences filled with HEART!

Based on the novel, The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant by Douglass Wallop, DAMN YANKEES the Broadway mega-hot ad winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, hits it out of the park! The winning score by Adler and Ross and the devilish book by George Abbot have made this sporty musical comedy a true American classic.

Middle-aged baseball fanatic Joe Boyd, trades his soul to the Devil, also know as Mr. Applegate, for a chance to lead his favorite team to victory in the pennant race against the New York Yankees. As young baseball sensation, Joe Hardy, he transforms the hapless Washington Senators into a winning team, only to realize the true worth of the life that he's left behind. Joe ultimately outsmarts Applegate, returns to his former self and shepherds the Senators to the World Series.

Light, fast-paced and devilishly clever, DAMN YANKEES is a homerun hit, featuring all-American subject matter and an irreverent sense of humor. The perfect choice for audiences everywhere. DAMN YANKEES is a wicked, romantic comedy, sure to please.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and can be reserved beginning, October 9th online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/32415.





