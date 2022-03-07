Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

9 TO 5 Comes to FMCT in May

Performances will run May 12-15, 18-22, 2022.

Mar. 7, 2022  
FMCT will present 9 To 5 The Musical in May. Performances will run May 12-15, 18-22, 2022.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy - giving their boss the boot!

While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she?

Learn more at https://fmct.org/current-season/#up.



