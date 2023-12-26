Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS Lights Up Edmonton's Capitol Theatre

It’s 1954, and soldiers turned Broadway stars Bob Wallace and Phil Davis are set to spend Christmas in sunny Florida. However, their travel plans- and holiday performance schedule- go out the window after they cross paths with two glamorous singing sisters. nstead of parting ways, a spontaneous change of plans results in the four of them snowed in at a rustic Vermont inn alongside eccentric locals and a figure from the men’s shared military past.

Based on the 1954 movie musical, White Christmas is a crowd-pleaser brimming with charming characters and vibrant song-and-dance numbers. NUOVA Vocal Arts presents the festive favourite at Fort Edmonton Park’s Capitol Theatre, treating audiences to a heartwarming story and celebration of local talent. It captures both the splendor of a Broadway production and the cozy essence of Christmas morning.

Leading the energetic 28-person cast are Tayte Mitchell and Jackson Card as Bob and Phil, respectfully. Mitchell delivers stirring renditions of White Christmas and Count Your Blessings (Instead of Sheep); Card charms as Bob’s laid-back, piano-playing counterpart. The duo is joined by Melenie Reid and Karlee Squires as sisters and up-and-coming performers, Betty and Judy Haynes. Reid and Squires’ much-applauded performance of the classic duet, Sisters, is among the production’s many highlights. Squires also later goes on to steal the show during Judy’s energetic Act II tap solo during the ensemble performance of I Love a Piano. She also shares palpable chemistry with her co-star, Card, as their characters quickly fall head-over-heels in love. On the other hand, Bob and Betty’s tentative romance receives very little stage time. Instead, the will-they-won't-they pair move abruptly from tolerating one another in one scene and kissing in the next.

It is entertaining and touching to watch as Bob, Phil, and the sisters’ worlds collide not only with each others' but with those of Vermont locals. Jaimi Reese provides much of the show’s comedy as inn concierge Martha Watson, a larger-than-life former stage performer still dreaming of stardom. Christopher Thrall plays the stern but loving innkeeper- and former army general- Henry Waverly, and Lada Ivanchikov delivers a winning performance as Henry’s pre-teen granddaughter, Susan.

It would be remiss not to mention the eye-catching costume and projection designs (created by Brian Bast and Ryan MacAuley, respectively). Betty and Judy’s matching shimmering blue dresses and the triple-threat ensemble’s crisp white suits in the dance number, Blue Skies, especially stand out. The musical’s various settings- such as a World War II base camp, moving train, and humble barn- are brought to life by MacAuley’s detailed projection designs and striking antique props.

From the first to final curtain, White Christmas is an uplifting and stylish adaptation of the nearly 70-year-old classic. Limited tickets remain for its final three performances from December 28 to 30.

Photo by Jacy Eberlein