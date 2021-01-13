Northern Light Theatre Announces Virtual Presentation of THE LOOK

A training session for Estelle Cosmetics that threatens to go off the rails... Marilyn was once a celebrity, the original "Estelle Girl" of the Estelle Cosmetics line. Today she is an aged-out supermodel, giving lectures on cosmetics and demonstrating the various "Looks" and fantasy images that she inhabited as the "Estelle Girl". Over the course of the lecture Marilyn is forced to confront her real self. But can she cope with this new found awareness?

The Look is a North American premiere by Australian playwright Alexa Wyatt. She is a story consultant, script editor, script writer, and script producer. Her plays have garnered productions at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, Stables Theatre, Melbourne Writer's Festival, Bridewell Theatre, London, and Northern Light Theatre.

Along with Direction, Set & Costume Designs by Trevor Schmidt, the creative team includes Assistant to the Director Bethany Hughes, Original Composition & Sound Design by Darrin Hagen; Lighting Design by Rae Dunn McCallum; Projections & Multi-Media Design by Ian Jackson; Make-up for Multi-Media Design by Kendra Humphrey; Stage Management by Elizabeth Allison; Production Management by Chris Hicks.

Given the rise of COVID-19 cases in Alberta, Northern Light Theatre and the Board of Directors decided the upcoming productions of The Look by Alexa Wyatt and Something Unspoken by Tennessee Williams will stream digitally.

Presenting online allows NLT to keep artists employed while continuing to celebrate the intimacy of their productions with their audience. NLT asked for and received special permission from the province to rehearse and film The Look. All AHS safety protocols are in place for the rehearsal process.

NLT has shifted their performance dates to accommodate filming and editing, and setting up the performance at specific times for viewing through Vimeo.

Booking a ticket to see the streaming presentation of The Look is the same as booking for a live presentation. The ticket buyer chooses the date and time to see the show and NLT sends a link with password to view the performance.

The link for the performance will last 24 hours. If a ticket buyer is unable to watch the play on the date/time chosen NLT will alter the ticket date and time.

Cancellations must be made 24 hours in advance of the performance start time to change a ticket.

DETAILS:

The Look

by Alexa Wyatt

Directed by Trevor Schmidt

Featuring

Linda Grass

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

Friday January 22 to Sunday January 24, 2021

Thursday January 28 to Sunday January 31, 2021

Tickets $30

phone: 780.471.1586