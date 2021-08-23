Arts on the Ave and the Kaleido Family Present DANCIN' IN THE STREET

Arts on the Ave and the Kaleido family is bringing light and joy that will get Edmonton dancin' in the streets, alleys, and pocket parks in the Alberta Avenue district, September 10 - 12.

Kaleido has been radically reimagined to ensure the safety and health of their team, performers, and spectators.

Enjoy musicians, street performers, and visual artists galore on front porches, balconies, outdoor rinks, parks and more! Art will be rolling through the Alberta Avenue District area (NAIT-Northlands, 75 St-106 St / 111 Ave-Yellowhead) on flat bed trucks, stopping at select parks and large areas where folks can safely watch and enjoy the show.

Highlights include the Friday night Aurora Lantern Parade, visual art in Borden Park, Pancake Breakfasts on Saturday and Sunday, the popular Jazz Alley between 93 & 94 street and headline performances by Captian Tractor, William Prince and more.

A full schedule of performances, stages and artists is coming soon. Stay tuned to kaleidofest.ca for more details.

Arts on the Ave is currently looking for volunteers to fill a variety of positions for all abilities, talents and skill sets. Volunteers enjoy perks including a festival t-shirt and opportunities to connect with new and old friends. Learn More & Sign Up for Volunteering

Arts on the Ave Edmonton Society is a registered non-profit, charity organization engaged in developing 118th Avenue (75 - 106 Streets) into a community arts district.

The organization is engaged with the city and dedicated to the community through the cultivation of positive urban renewal. It is through culture-led urban regeneration initiatives, a vision of creative spaces and place-making that these art-infused communities have begun to flourish and provide a safe, nurturing environment for artists to thrive.