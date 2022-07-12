ANTHROPIC TRACES Comes to Streetcar Crowsnest Guloien Theatre This Month

Balancing on the Edge, in association with A Girl in the Sky Productions and Thin Edge New Music Collective, will present Anthropic Traces from July 27-31, 2022 at Streetcar Crowsnest Guloien Theatre. Anthropic Traces is a large-scale production fusing contemporary music, circus, dance, theatre, mask and multimedia.



Anthropic Traces showcases four original collaborative works with artistic trajectories that reflect on global issues affecting the current human condition. Anthropic Traces features ten physical performers using experimental and traditional circus disciplines including hair hang, contortion, juggling, aerial plastic, and invented apparatus paired with live performances of fresh and compelling compositions by trailblazing Canadian composers. Bound together by the threads of human impact, each piece is unique in artistic approach and topic.



Artistic Concept and Executive Production by Cheryl Duvall, Ilana Waniuk, Rebecca Leonard and Co-Directed by Rebecca Leonard and Sonia Norris, Anthropic Traces will feature performances by Stephanie Carpanini, Amy Hull, Samantha Halas, Louis Wei-Chun Barbier, Natasha Danchenko, Lara Ebata, Nicole Malbeuf, and Rebecca Leonard with music performed by Amahl Arulanandam, Suhashini Arulanandam, Cheryl Duvall, Terry Lim, Aysel Taghi-Zada, Anthony Thompson, Nathan Petitpas, and Ilana Waniuk.



Balancing On the Edge began as an ambitious one-off partnership between two Toronto-based collectives operating within disparate yet eminently compatible artforms. It has since evolved into a collaborative production company helmed by Rebecca Devi Leonard (founder of contemporary circus troupe A Girl In The Sky) and Cheryl Duvall and Ilana Waniuk (artistic directors of contemporary music ensemble Thin Edge New Music Collective). Meeting at the intersection of forward-looking composition and exploratory circus arts, Balancing On The Edge embraces theatre, dance, and multimedia to produce a visceral, egalitarian, and unclassifiable synthesis.



A Girl In The Sky Productions was conceived in 2003 and continues to produce intricate, boundary-pushing, and narrative-driven circus performances. Its founder Rebecca Leonard is an aerialist, actor, and choreographer, who has performed locally and internationally with circus companies from across Canada. Leonard was a Co-Producer/Artistic Director of the Contemporary Circus Arts Festival-Toronto, which was a catalyst for a multi-disciplinary outlook on the artform.



Founded in 2011, Toronto's Thin Edge New Music Collective has emerged as one of Canada's foremost contemporary music ensembles, producing innovative and intricate programs, while engaging in unique and ambitious collaborations. Alongside their annual season, TENMC has travelled across Canada, Italy, Poland, Japan, Argentina, Germany, and Greece. Noted equally for their potent partnerships with revered composers (including Linda Catlin Smith, Sarah Hennies, Mick Barr, Elliott Sharp, Dai Fujikura and Barbara Monk Feldman), and nurturing of emerging voices, the group has commissioned over 70 new works in their quest to bring contemporary chamber century music to an ever-expanding listenership.



Since its inception, Balancing On The Edge has received support from the Ontario Arts Council, Toronto Arts Council, Harbourfront Centre NextSteps, Canada Council for the Arts, Steinway Piano Gallery Toronto, SOCAN Foundation and Arraymusic.

