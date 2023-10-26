A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Citadel Theatre

A Christmas Carol by David van Belle plays for the fifth season at the Citadel, starting this November.
Based on the Charles Dickens classic novella comes the story of three ghosts who visit the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge to show him the true meaning of Christmas before his fate is sealed. The production is filled with Christmas classic tunes with a 1950s feel that will remind audiences of all the nostalgia of the season and is perfect for families and children.
An Edmonton tradition for the past 23 years, this production is directed by the Citadel's Artistic Director, Daryl Cloran. John Ullyatt reprises his role as Scrooge, alongside Patricia Zentilli as Emily Cratchit, a widowed mother working to provide her family with the best Christmas she can, and her youngest son Tim (played on alternating performances by Elias Martin and Emmy Robinson). Musical dance numbers, backed by an ensemble chorus and band round out the show, make A Christmas Carol by David van Belle a magical experience this holiday season.
The cast includes fourteen young artists, many of whom have previously participated in classes at the Citadel's Foote Theatre School. Productions like A Christmas Carol and The Sound of Music, give opportunities for young people to gain experience on a professional stage and develop their talents and skills as artists.
The Citadel Theatre is celebrating over 20 years in partnership with Edmonton's Food Bank during the run of A Christmas Carol, collecting donations for Edmonton's most vulnerable populations. To date we have raised over $1.4 million for the Food Bank with the matching help of Capital Power. This year, Capital Power has increased their pledged matching donations to $25,000. Donations will be collected at performances during the run of the show and can also be made online or by texting FEEDYEG to 20222
A Christmas Carol by David van Belle plays November 25 to December 23, 2023, in the Maclab Theatre. Tickets are available by calling Box Office at 780.425.1820 or online at citadeltheatre.com
The Pay What You Choose performances, presented by Alberta Blue Cross, are happening November 26 and December 2. More information about this program and how to get tickets can be found at citadeltheatre.com
CAST
Ruth Alexander - Mrs. Dilber, Hilda Fezziwig, Saxophone, Piano, Ensemble
Julien Arnold - Marley, Mr. Fezziwig, Banjo, Ensemble
Maya Baker - Fanny, Ensemble
Patricia Cerra - Marnie, Ensemble
Chris W. Cook - Ensemble
Kevin Dabbs - Drummer, Ensemble
Ivy DeGagné - Ghost of Christmas Past, Martha Cratchit
Oscar Derkx - Fred, Bass Player, Ensemble
Kirkland Doiron - Ensemble
Braydon Dowler-Coltman - Ben, Ghost of Christmas Future, Ensemble
Daniela Fernandez - Belle, Shopgirl, Ensemble
Jesse Gervais - Ghost of Christmas Present, Santa, Ensemble
Steven Greenfield - Barker, Piano Player, Trombone, Ensemble
Kristin Johnson - Ensemble
Rochelle Laplante - Singer, Phyllis, Ensemble
Elias Martin Tim Cratchit
Graham Mothersill - Topper, Young Marley, Ensemble
Glenn Nelson - Nelson, Ensemble
Troy O'Donnell - Ensemble
Emmy Robinson - Tim Cratchit
John Ullyatt - Ebenezer Scrooge
Patricia Zentilli - Emily Cratchit, Ensemble
YOUTH ENSEMBLE
Anjali DeSilva, Edgar Greenfield, Nora Hill, Lewis Kerr, Aubrey Malacad, Parker Malacad, Nicolas Melo, Josh Plamondon, Spike J. Rubin, Thalia Snelgrove, Wren van Belle
UNDERSTUDIES
Ruth Alexander - Piano Player
Maya Baker - Belle, Ghost of Christmas Past / Martha
Chris W. Cook - Fred, Ben / Ghost of Christmas Future
Kirkland Doiron - Topper / Young Marley
Kristin Johnson - Emily Cratchit, Hilda Fezziwig/Mrs. Dilber, Phyllis/Singer
Rochelle Laplante - Marnie, Fanny
Graham Mothersill - Ghost of Christmas Present
Glenn Nelson - Ebenezer Scrooge
Troy O'Donnell - Marley, Nelson, Barker
CREATIVE TEAM
Daryl Cloran - Director
Cory Sincennes - Set & Costume Designer
Leigh Ann Vardy - Lighting Designer
Mishelle Cuttler - Music Director, Sound Designer
Steven Greenfield - Associate Music Director
Laura Krewski - Original Choreographer
Gianna Vacirca - Choreographer
Lianna Makuch - Assistant Director
Mieko Ouchi - Assistant Director
Janine Waddell - Intimacy Director
Imogen Wilson - Associate Lighting Designer
Nick Rose - Associate Sound Designer
Molly Pearson - Stage Manager
Lore Green - Assistant Stage Manager
Andrea Handal Rivera - Assistant Stage Manager
Frances Bundy - Assistant Stage Manager
Stacy Vanden Dool - Apprentice Stage Manager
Adam Blocka - Children's Supervisor
Alexander Ariate - Children's Supervisor
Austin Kennedy - Children's Supervisor