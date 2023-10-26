A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Citadel Theatre

A Christmas Carol by David van Belle plays for the fifth season at the Citadel, starting this November.

Based on the Charles Dickens classic novella comes the story of three ghosts who visit the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge to show him the true meaning of Christmas before his fate is sealed. The production is filled with Christmas classic tunes with a 1950s feel that will remind audiences of all the nostalgia of the season and is perfect for families and children.

An Edmonton tradition for the past 23 years, this production is directed by the Citadel's Artistic Director, Daryl Cloran. John Ullyatt reprises his role as Scrooge, alongside Patricia Zentilli as Emily Cratchit, a widowed mother working to provide her family with the best Christmas she can, and her youngest son Tim (played on alternating performances by Elias Martin and Emmy Robinson). Musical dance numbers, backed by an ensemble chorus and band round out the show, make A Christmas Carol by David van Belle a magical experience this holiday season.

The cast includes fourteen young artists, many of whom have previously participated in classes at the Citadel's Foote Theatre School. Productions like A Christmas Carol and The Sound of Music, give opportunities for young people to gain experience on a professional stage and develop their talents and skills as artists.

The Citadel Theatre is celebrating over 20 years in partnership with Edmonton's Food Bank during the run of A Christmas Carol, collecting donations for Edmonton's most vulnerable populations. To date we have raised over $1.4 million for the Food Bank with the matching help of Capital Power. This year, Capital Power has increased their pledged matching donations to $25,000. Donations will be collected at performances during the run of the show and can also be made online or by texting FEEDYEG to 20222

A Christmas Carol by David van Belle plays November 25 to December 23, 2023, in the Maclab Theatre. Tickets are available by calling Box Office at 780.425.1820 or online at citadeltheatre.com

The Pay What You Choose performances, presented by Alberta Blue Cross, are happening November 26 and December 2. More information about this program and how to get tickets can be found at citadeltheatre.com

CAST

Ruth Alexander - Mrs. Dilber, Hilda Fezziwig, Saxophone, Piano, Ensemble

Julien Arnold - Marley, Mr. Fezziwig, Banjo, Ensemble

Maya Baker - Fanny, Ensemble

Patricia Cerra - Marnie, Ensemble

Chris W. Cook - Ensemble

Kevin Dabbs - Drummer, Ensemble

Ivy DeGagné - Ghost of Christmas Past, Martha Cratchit

Oscar Derkx - Fred, Bass Player, Ensemble

Kirkland Doiron - Ensemble

Braydon Dowler-Coltman - Ben, Ghost of Christmas Future, Ensemble

Daniela Fernandez - Belle, Shopgirl, Ensemble

Jesse Gervais - Ghost of Christmas Present, Santa, Ensemble

Steven Greenfield - Barker, Piano Player, Trombone, Ensemble

Kristin Johnson - Ensemble

Rochelle Laplante - Singer, Phyllis, Ensemble

Elias Martin Tim Cratchit

Graham Mothersill - Topper, Young Marley, Ensemble

Glenn Nelson - Nelson, Ensemble

Troy O'Donnell - Ensemble

Emmy Robinson - Tim Cratchit

John Ullyatt - Ebenezer Scrooge

Patricia Zentilli - Emily Cratchit, Ensemble

YOUTH ENSEMBLE

Anjali DeSilva, Edgar Greenfield, Nora Hill, Lewis Kerr, Aubrey Malacad, Parker Malacad, Nicolas Melo, Josh Plamondon, Spike J. Rubin, Thalia Snelgrove, Wren van Belle

UNDERSTUDIES

Ruth Alexander - Piano Player

Maya Baker - Belle, Ghost of Christmas Past / Martha

Chris W. Cook - Fred, Ben / Ghost of Christmas Future

Kirkland Doiron - Topper / Young Marley

Kristin Johnson - Emily Cratchit, Hilda Fezziwig/Mrs. Dilber, Phyllis/Singer

Rochelle Laplante - Marnie, Fanny

Graham Mothersill - Ghost of Christmas Present

Glenn Nelson - Ebenezer Scrooge

Troy O'Donnell - Marley, Nelson, Barker

CREATIVE TEAM

Daryl Cloran - Director

Cory Sincennes - Set & Costume Designer

Leigh Ann Vardy - Lighting Designer

Mishelle Cuttler - Music Director, Sound Designer

Steven Greenfield - Associate Music Director

Laura Krewski - Original Choreographer

Gianna Vacirca - Choreographer

Lianna Makuch - Assistant Director

Mieko Ouchi - Assistant Director

Janine Waddell - Intimacy Director

Imogen Wilson - Associate Lighting Designer

Nick Rose - Associate Sound Designer

Molly Pearson - Stage Manager

Lore Green - Assistant Stage Manager

Andrea Handal Rivera - Assistant Stage Manager

Frances Bundy - Assistant Stage Manager

Stacy Vanden Dool - Apprentice Stage Manager

Adam Blocka - Children's Supervisor

Alexander Ariate - Children's Supervisor

Austin Kennedy - Children's Supervisor