Slipstream Announces Changes to Leadership Team

Bailey Boudreau, Former Artistic Director, Slipstream Theatre Initiative has released the following statement, announcing updates to Slipstream's leadership team, the company's plans for the future and more:

"...And what a year it has been; but we don't need to tell you!

The past seven years have been a challenging and rewarding era for those of us who founded and participated in slipstream, and we hope it has been an enlightening and joyful experience for all those who worked with us or came to see a show that touched them. We are beyond proud of the work we have done, grateful for the audiences we've been fortunate to have in our house, and forever indebted to all the incredible artists that blessed our "stages".

At this point is when we might be saying, "and now we are no more". That, however, is not the case. So, for all you Slipstream fans, and yet to be fans, welcome to the new Slipstream!

The new Slipstream will focus on bringing educational, diverse, and inclusive theatre to students first and foremost, with a professional season of full-scale production(s) yet to be determined but following the same guidelines.

As of January 1st, the leadership of our little company transferred from Artistic Director Bailey Boudreau and team to Alex Pedica as Artistic Director, Ryan Ernst as Director of Production, Rachel Biber as Director of Outreach, Sarah Jane Forman as Director of Diversity, and some new openings that will be announce by the new members - roles that are meant to help us stay current and to tell stories that we white people simply have no business telling, both at the leadership level and on the board.

Also, a huge shout out to our Accountant, Jaclynn Cherry, who is the greatest CPA ever (and it is tax season y'all, so here is a shameless plug for her!).

On a personal note, I leave with a joyful heart, knowing it's time for me to move aside so other stories can be told. This company has been a safe place for many people, including me, and that is by design. I know the aspect of creating a safe place for artists of all ages and backgrounds will remain intact moving forward. On behalf of all company members, audiences, former leadership, and our growing board, I thank you for the beautiful years of discussion, laughter, tears, and growth.

The metro Detroit theatre community has been hit hard, but the artists and audiences of metro Detroit have only grown stronger and better. Watch out 2021!

And now more than ever, SUPPORT LIVE THEATRE HOWEVER YOU CAN!"