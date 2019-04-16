BWW Previews: 2019-2020 Season Announcement at Wharton Center For The Performing Arts

Company of Dear Evan Hansen.

At midnight on April 16th, Wharton Center for the Performing Arts in East Lansing debuted their 2019-2020 season. As far as seasons go, this one, chock-full of recent and classic Broadway hits, is sure to excite season ticket holders and newcomers alike.

2019

First up is Come From Away, a recent Broadway hit that you can catch at Wharton from September 10th through the 15th. Packing in audiences all over the world, Come From Away is all about the week following the September 11, 2001 attacks. It focuses, especially, on the 38 planes that landed in the small Canadian town in Newfoundland.

The next Broadway musical coming to Wharton is Les Misérables, which shows from November 12th through the 17th. Set in 19th-century France, Les Misérables is a heartbreaking and heartwarming tale of life, love, and death that's been thrilling theatregoers for decades.

Following Les Misérables is a Disney musical that recently came to Detroit, Aladdin. Showing from December 4th through the 15th, Aladdin is based on the 1992 Disney animated film about "street rat" Aladdin and Princess Jasmine in the fictional (and sometimes magical) city of Agrabah. Though Aladdin is a family-friendly musical, I can tell you from firsthand experience that it's one that all ages can, and will, enjoy the experience.

2020

Next up is My Fair Lady, which has to be one of the most iconic classic musicals from the past century. My Fair Lady tells the story of Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle taking speech lessons from linguist Henry Higgins, who has taken it upon himself to turn Doolittle into a "proper lady." Catch My Fair Lady at Wharton from February 26th through March 1st.

Flying again to Wharton from April 1st to April 19th is Wicked, the worldwide hit musical about the true story behind the witches of Oz. Through this inspirational story, audiences learn about what makes the Wicked Witch of the West not-so-Wicked, and what makes the Good Witch of the North significantly more intriguing than her film counterpart.

The last Broadway national tour making its way to Wharton next year is 2017 Best Musical winner, Dear Evan Hansen. As a show that's helped shine a light on mental health in young adults, Dear Evan Hansen is all about what happens when high schooler Evan Hansen gets caught up in a web of lies that spins out of control. Don't miss this musical when it arrives in East Lansing from June 16th through the 21st.

Performing Arts

In addition to the Broadway shows detailed above, Wharton Center will feature a wide variety of performances in the 2019-2020 year as well. Just a few highlights include the Emerson String Quartet on October 19th, the Kenny Barron Trio & Sean Jones Quartet on January 30th, Tao: Drum Heart on March 13th, and The Complete Works of William Shakespeare presented by Reduced Shakespeare Company on November 20th through the 21st.

