BWW Interview: Jeff LaMothe Says CINDERELLA at Stagecrafters Is the Perfect Feel-Good Musical for the Holiday Season

Cinderella (Rebekah Preiss) and Prince Topher (Jimmy McCormick)

From November 12th to December 5th, Rodgers & Hammerstein's golden age musical, Cinderella, will be showing on Stagecrafters' main stage at the Baldwin Theatre in Royal Oak. Featuring such songs such as "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible" and "Ten Minutes Ago," Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Stagecrafters will certainly prove to be a superb time at the theatre for people of all ages.

BWW Detroit had the pleasure of interviewing first time director Jeff LaMothe about the production. Read our conversation below!

BWW Detroit: Can you give BWW readers a brief background of yourself and your theatre career?

Jeff LaMothe: I have spent the last 6 years doing community theatre around the metro Detroit area, but primarily at Stagecrafters. Most of my theatrical experience has been on stage to this point, but directing and getting to see my vision play out on stage has been a very rewarding experience! Regarding my personal life, I went to Central Michigan University where I studied business and vocal performance. I am currently the financial controller at the Franklin Athletic Club in Southfield, MI.

How would you describe Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella for someone who is unfamiliar with this rendition of the classic tale?

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is slightly different from the Disney version of the fairy tale. The general story is the same, but there are some characters that are different as well as some themes that are more relevant to our society today. The version we are performing is the 2013 Broadway version, which is even different from the famous Brandy and Whitney Houston version of the production. Cinderella is a quiet, mousy girl who dreams for a different life and a different world for the people around her. Upon meeting her fairy godmother and the Prince, she begins to realize that maybe she does have the power to change the world around her. She soon realizes that nothing is impossible.

What was your first impression of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella when you first were introduced to it?

Honestly, my first impression was that it was actually much funnier and relevant than I had originally realized. When I thought of Cinderella, I thought of a children's story that didn't have much relevance to adults, but that couldn't be further from the truth. This version of Cinderella is just as enjoyable to adults as it is to children and gives everyone something to think about.

Why were you particularly keen to direct this show?

I think Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is exactly what we all need after the last almost 2 years. It is the perfect, feel-good musical to enjoy with your family and friends, especially during the holiday season. This story is the perfect reminder that no matter who you are, you have the power to impact and help the people around you. Kindness is not something to be taken lightly. I think we could all use a reminder of that.

What has been your favorite aspect of directing the show thus far?

My favorite part of directing this show has been the incredibly talented people I have gotten to work with along the way. Everyone involved in this production is a master of their craft. The actors, crew and production team are all so good at what they do, it makes my job so much more fun!

The songs in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella are rather iconic - what are some of your favorite songs to direct?

This is actually a tough question! "Impossible" is probably my favorite song, because it has such a good message and is just so fun to watch, but I would say "The Prince is Giving a Ball" is a close second. That song has so much energy, dancing and character moments that you just can't help watching the whole thing with a smile on your face.

What would you say to someone who may be unfamiliar with Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella to get them to come see the show?

I would say that this is not the version of Cinderella that you remember from your childhood. This Cinderella is a strong, courageous woman who is finding her voice in the world around her. She is looking for love and adventure, but never at the expense of being kind to those around her. I think she is just as much of a role model to adults as she is to children. Plus, this show is MUCH funnier than previous versions.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella runs at Stagecrafters' Baldwin Theatre in Royal Oak from November 12th until December 5th. For more information and tickets to the show, visit www.stagecrafters.org.

