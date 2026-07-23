MADE IN THE MIDWEST to Return to Reimagined Stoner Theater in Des Moines
The series will present Dickie, TAE & The Neighborly, NOLA Jazz Band Quartet, GreenTTea & The Tempos, and MoonShroom.
Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) has announced the fall 2026 lineup for its Made in the Midwest series, which showcases regional musicians across a variety of genres. The series will take place in the newly reimagined Stoner Theater, offering audiences an intimate setting to experience live performances by Midwest artists.
The upcoming season features five acts spanning indie, soul, pop, jazz, and bluegrass, with each concert highlighting both established and emerging regional talent.
The fall lineup includes:
- Dickie (Indie) – Thursday, September 17
Opening act: Joel Sires
- TAE & The Neighborly (Soul & Pop) – Thursday, October 15
Opening act: Rutabaga
- NOLA Jazz Band Quartet (Jazz) – Saturday, November 7
- GreenTTea & The Tempos (Soul) – Saturday, November 14
Opening act: Indi&Mk
- MoonShroom (Bluegrass/Americana) – Thursday, December 3
Opening act: Casey Joe Collins
Launched in January 2025, Made in the Midwest was created to elevate independent artists while celebrating the creativity and diversity of the region's music scene. The series is part of DMPA's ongoing commitment to supporting local artists and creating opportunities for audiences to engage with original live music.
"At Des Moines Performing Arts, we believe the arts are essential—not just for entertainment, but for building stronger communities," said Brooke Bridenstine, DMPA's director of programming, in a statement. "Through programs like Made in the Midwest, we're investing in local artists, fostering creativity and creating spaces where meaningful connections happen."
Tickets for all performances are on sale through Des Moines Performing Arts, with remaining tickets available at the venue on the night of each performance, subject to availability.
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Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress
Des Moines Playhouse (1/08-1/24)
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Amadeus
Des Moines Playhouse (6/20-6/20)
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The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors
Des Moines Playhouse (5/07-5/23)
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Mean Girls
Des Moines Playhouse (7/09-7/25)
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Wicked - only children age 5 and over with tickets will be allowed into the theater
Des Moines Performing Arts Center - Civic Center (9/02-9/20)
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Zac Brown Band
Casey's Center (11/20-11/20)
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Annie
Des Moines Playhouse (12/04-12/27)
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Junie B Jones in Boo… and I Mean It
Des Moines Playhouse (11/07-11/29)
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The Lifespan of a Fact
Des Moines Playhouse (2/05-2/28)
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Mamma Mia!
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (5/04-5/09)