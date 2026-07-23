MADE IN THE MIDWEST to Return to Reimagined Stoner Theater in Des Moines

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Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) has announced the fall 2026 lineup for its Made in the Midwest series, which showcases regional musicians across a variety of genres. The series will take place in the newly reimagined Stoner Theater, offering audiences an intimate setting to experience live performances by Midwest artists.

The upcoming season features five acts spanning indie, soul, pop, jazz, and bluegrass, with each concert highlighting both established and emerging regional talent.

The fall lineup includes:

Dickie (Indie) – Thursday, September 17

Opening act: Joel Sires

(Indie) – Thursday, September 17 Opening act: Joel Sires TAE & The Neighborly (Soul & Pop) – Thursday, October 15

Opening act: Rutabaga

(Soul & Pop) – Thursday, October 15 Opening act: Rutabaga NOLA Jazz Band Quartet (Jazz) – Saturday, November 7

(Jazz) – Saturday, November 7 GreenTTea & The Tempos (Soul) – Saturday, November 14

Opening act: Indi&Mk

(Soul) – Saturday, November 14 Opening act: Indi&Mk MoonShroom (Bluegrass/Americana) – Thursday, December 3

Opening act: Casey Joe Collins

Launched in January 2025, Made in the Midwest was created to elevate independent artists while celebrating the creativity and diversity of the region's music scene. The series is part of DMPA's ongoing commitment to supporting local artists and creating opportunities for audiences to engage with original live music.

"At Des Moines Performing Arts, we believe the arts are essential—not just for entertainment, but for building stronger communities," said Brooke Bridenstine, DMPA's director of programming, in a statement. "Through programs like Made in the Midwest, we're investing in local artists, fostering creativity and creating spaces where meaningful connections happen."

Tickets for all performances are on sale through Des Moines Performing Arts, with remaining tickets available at the venue on the night of each performance, subject to availability.

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