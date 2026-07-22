Des Moines Performing Arts to Launch New Flex Pack for WELLMARK FAMILY SERIES

NEW! Des Moines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Des Moines & beyond. Sign Up

​Des Moines Performing Arts has revealed the lineup for the 2026-27 Wellmark Family Series, bringing five productions to DMPA stages. This season also introduces a new way to buy tickets: Families can now choose any two or more shows to build a custom package and save up to 10%, replacing the traditional set-package model.

2026-27 Wellmark Family Series Lineup:

Velveteen, A New Musical

Saturday, Oct. 17. 2026, Civic Center

The magical Velveteen, A New Musical places a modern-day spin on The Velveteen Rabbit.



Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE

Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, Civic Center

Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE is the first-ever live touring show starring the beloved Fraggles.



The Cat in the Hat – Live on Stage!

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2027, Civic Center

Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat Live on Stage! brings laughs, surprises and a bit of delightful disorder.



Tales of the Sun and Moon

Saturday, March 6, 2027, Temple Theater

Tales of the Sun and Moon is a world premiere from Honolulu Theatre for Youth, featuring celestial myths and legends from cultures around the world.



What Do You Do With a Problem?

Saturday, April 10, 2027, Civic Center

What Do You Do With a Problem? is a dance theatre adaptation of the bestselling children's book of the same name.



New This Year: Build Your Own Family Series Flex Pack

For the first time, the Wellmark Family Series offers flexible packages — families can choose the shows and dates that work best for them and save up to 10%.

With the new custom family series model, families have the ability to select a different number of seats per performance. They aren't required to buy the same number of seats for each show they select. DMPA wants families to have the flexibility of selecting the number of tickets that best match their needs and schedules.

Exclusive Family Series Flex Pack benefits include:

The best seats at the best prices

Substitution and exchange opportunities

Early access to tickets for recently announced shows

Access to discounted tickets across other DMPA series

Building a Flex Pack is easy:

Pick your shows — Select two or more productions and save up to 10%.

Pick your seats — Choose your exact seats or let DMPA select the best available.

Check out — Review your order and complete your purchase.



Need more Des Moines Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming