THE PROM to be Presented at SoL Summer Theatre in July

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SoL Summer Theatre, Carbondale's premiere professional theatre, will bring The Prom to the mountains for their 2026 Mainstage and third official season. The Prom is a hilarious and heartwarming musical comedy by Matthew Sklar, Bob Martin, and Chad Beguelin. When a high school lesbian is banned from taking her girlfriend to the school's prom, four washed-up Broadway actors leave New York City to save the day in small-town Indiana.

Leading the company are Rachel Grodek as Emma Nolan, Kurt Perry (Peter Pan Natl. Tour) as Barry Glickman, and Jennifer Austin Hughes (Theatre Aspen, SoL) as Dee Dee Allen. The production also includes Justine Verheul (Riverside Center) as Alyssa Greene, Jennetta Howell as Angie Dickinson, Samuel Meyer (Utah Festival Opera) as Trent Oliver, Nathan Cox as Mr. Hawkins, China Kwan as Mrs. Greene, and James Early as Sheldon. The cast is rounded out by Annabelle Grace Woodard (The Office: A Musical Parody Off-Broadway) as Shelby, Caitlin Walsh (Interlakes Broadway Theatre, SoL) as Kaylee, Marsalis Causey as Nick, Kaden Weis (SoL Summer Theatre) as Kevin, and Maddy Smith (Charleston Stage) as Ensemble. Further casting will be announced this summer.

Luke Ryan (Theatre Aspen, The Argyle Theatre) will return as Director and Choreographer after leading SoL's production of Cabaret last summer. Michael Mottram (Mean Girls Natl. Tour, Chicago Natl. Tour) serves as Associate Choreographer and Terry Lee (Theatre Aspen) serves as Music Director. The show runs July 16-26 at the Lon Winston Theatre at TRTC in Carbondale, CO. Tickets go on sale May 1st.