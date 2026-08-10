Samantha Bee to Bring HOW TO SURVIVE MENOPAUSE to Boulder Theater

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Comedy Works Entertainment will present Samantha Bee: HOW TO SURVIVE MENOPAUSE at Boulder Theater in Boulder, CO on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 14th at 10:00am,.

:I cannot wait to bring my new show HOW TO SURVIVE MENOPAUSE to Boulder Theater on Friday, November 20, 2026. We're going to discuss (and laugh!) about the greatest joke to ever be played on our bodies: menopause. So if you are going through it, have gone through it, will be going through it, or know someone about to – basically this show is for everyone! So bring a date, a friend, a parent, a small battery operated fan, and enjoy this hot flash of a live show. See you there!"

ABOUT Samantha Bee:

Samantha Bee has quickly established herself as having one of the most unique and sharp comedic voices on television. Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Bee began her career performing as a member of the all-female sketch comedy troupe The Atomic Fireballs.

In 2003, Bee joined Comedy Central's The Daily Show's "Best F#@king News Team." Bee departed The Daily Show in 2015 and currently holds the title for being the longest-serving regular Daily Show correspondent of all time (12 years).

In 2016, Bee received global recognition from the success of her very own weekly late-night comedy series, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, which premiered in 2016 and ran for seven seasons on TBS. Full Frontal offered a unique satirical take on weekly news and explores other important stories in-depth that have been largely overlooked by more traditional media outlets. Full Frontal received rave reviews, and the show was picked up by TBS for a full season within weeks of its premiere.

Bee is the author of the essay collection I Know I Am, But What Are You? and has been featured in TIME 100: The Most Influential People. She is also the host of 'Full Release,' a podcast featuring in-depth conversations with the best and rightest of people about how to navigate the ever-changing world and what to laugh about along the way.

Bee and her husband Jason Jones also co-created the half-hour comedy series, The Detour, which ran for four seasons on TBS. The Detour, which stars Jones, was inspired by their personal experiences on family getaways. The show follows Nate (Jones), Robin (Natalie Zea) and their two kids, Delilah and Jared, for what Nate believes will be the adventure of a lifetime on a road trip to Florida, which quickly turns into a disaster.

In 2018, Bee announced her new production company, Swimsuit Competition, co-founded with “Full Frontal” producer Kristen Everman. Swimsuit Competition aims to create inclusive, narrative and documentary television and will develop content for TBS.

Michele 'Mel' Gibson

Publicist

Comedy Works 1226 15th Street Denver, CO 80202

Comedy Works South 5345 South Landmark Place Greenwood Village, CO 80111

cell 303.808.7625

mel@comedyworks.com l http://www.comedyworks.com



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