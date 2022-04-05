Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School & Camp Announces Its 109th Summer Season!

Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School & Camp is the longest running performing arts camp in the country! Founded in 1913, the list of past students and faculty is long, and includes everyone from Julie Harris to Jessica Biel, Stephen Schwartz to Corey Hawkins. Perry-Mansfield believes in multidisciplinary training, small student to faculty ratios, has a beautiful mountain campus in Steamboat Springs, CO, and a legacy of industry professional teaching artists and faculty from the top performing arts universities (full faculty list here).

This summer Perry-Mansfield is excited to be in full swing once again offering three summer theatre and musical theatre intensives for students entering 5th grades through high-school graduation. (Dance intensives are also offered.)

All theatre intensives conclude in a full scale production under the supervision of Perry-Mansfield's Director of Theatre, Broadway's Jeffrey Huard. This season Perry-Mansfield is thrilled to present THE LOUDER WE GET, with Book by Kent Staines, Music by Colleen Dauncey and Lyrics by Akiva Romer-Segal. THE LOUDER WE GET tells the true! story of Marc Hall's legal battle to bring his boyfriend to his high-school prom. He had no idea standing up to his school principal would trigger an international news story back then, and would now become a new hit musical! Winner of 6 Broadway World Awards when it took the stage under the direction of Lonny Price at Theatre Calgary. Be part of this show before it's the next musical theatre sensation! THE LOUDER WE GET will be performed by Perry-Mansfield's high-school students.

Also on this summer's playbill is NEWSIES JR (presented by the 7th to 9th grade students) and ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNGER @ PART (presented by the 5th to 7th grade students), both under the Direction of Broadway's Abbey O'Brien (WAITRESS, JAGGED LITTLE PILL).

The full theatre and dance performance calendar can be seen here.

All intensives are by audition only. An online audition with Jeffrey Huard will take place Sunday, April 24 (details here.) Auditions are also accepted via Perry-Mansfield's online audition portal (details here.)

Email naomi@perry-mansfield.org with questions.