Matteo Lane & Bob The Drag Queen Will Come to the Paramount Theatre in Denver

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MATTEO LANE & BOB THE DRAG QUEEN will come to the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 6:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 17 at 10am and can be purchased online.

ABOUT MATTEO LANE

MATTEO LANE is a multifaceted talent known for his unique blend of stand-up comedy, musical prowess and artistic versatility. Hailing from Chicago, Lane's first international tour “The Al Dente Tour” hit over 100 markets and sold over 100,000 tickets. His sharp wit and vibrant storytelling have continued in his “Can't Stop Talking Tour,” which culminated at Radio City Music Hall and a stand up special with Hulu. Lane is now in the midst of his third international tour, We Gotta Catch Up. He's also currently developing a half hour comedy with Warner Brothers and released a cookbook "Your Pasta Sucks" with Chronicle Books.

Lane has over 4.5 million followers across social media. His special “Hair Plugs & Heartache” and the fan favorite “The Advice Special,” have each garnered millions of views on Youtube. On screen, his credits include ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST, as well as MOLLI & MAX IN THE FUTURE, UPGRADED and MAINTENANCE REQUIRED.

Matteo can also be seen in Netflix's all-queer stand-up special “Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution” and the Joan Rivers TRIBUTE on NBC/Peacock. Fluent in five languages and with a singing range of six octaves, Matteo lived in Italy as an oil painter and classically trained opera singer before starting his comedy career.

ABOUT BOB THE DRAG QUEEN

Non-binary comic/actor Caldwell Tidicue, or “Bob The Drag Queen'' on your 'For You' page, describes himself as “hilarious, beautiful, talented and...humble.” We can blame Bob's mother for his unabashed confidence that won him the title of “America's Next Drag Superstar'' on season 8 of “RuPaul's Drag Race,” as well as multiple acting roles for HBO, Netflix, Sony Tristar, MTV, and VH1.

Through his work co-hosting HBO's first unscripted show, “We're Here,” Bob has been awarded a Peabody Award, GLAAD Media Award, and a Television Academy Honors recognition. "Sibling Rivalry", his highly rated podcast with Monét X Change, has also won a Queerty Award as well as a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Podcast.

Over the past few years, Bob has not had much down time between interviewing with Seth Meyers, Gayle King, Sherri Shepherd, Ke$ha, and NPR's Ari Shapiro, attempting murder on third season of Peacock's “The Traitors”, being the Master of Ceremonies for Madonna's Celebration Tour, completing his own world comedy tour, writing a NYT Best Selling debut novel “Harriet Tubman: Live In Concert”, dropping his comedy special “This is Wild” on Hulu, and recently wrapped his first-ever starring role in a Broadway show as Harold Zeigler in Moulin Rouge at the Al Hirschfeld Theater.