Denver Concert Band Will Perform STORIES IN SOUND at Lone Tree Arts Center in April

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The Denver Concert Band will present “Stories in Sound,” on Sunday, April 26 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, CO 80124. Tickets are $20 - $25 / $7 Child 5 and under.

At the heart of the program is a special collaboration with the nonprofit Sing Me a Story, which transforms stories of children facing significant challenges into original musical works. This year's featured piece, Gael's Musical Express, was inspired by four-year-old boy, Gael, a musical child connected with the Anchor Center for Blind Children. He especially loves trains, garbage trucks and excavators, which became the inspiration for his story. Composer Ryan Kilgroe, a student at the University of Denver's Lamont School of Music, brings that story to life in a new piece for concert band.

Gael and his family, along with the composer will be in attendance as the piece is performed and dedicated to them.

The winner of this year's Young Artist Competition is Timothy Dombrowski, a bass trombonist from Centennial, Colorado. Timothy has been a member of the Denver Young Artists Orchestra since 2023 and previously was a member of the Colorado Youth Symphony Orchestras for six years. With an already impressive resume (attached), he will perform with the DCB on this concert and be presented a check for $5000.

Harry Potter Symphonic Suite and Peter and the Wolf, narrated by Kathy Walker from KOA radio, will be performed along with The Spirit of Aloha with band members playing ukuleles and Sheltering Sky which includes a commissioned animated film as part of the performance.

The Denver Concert Band, under the direction of Jacinda M. Bouton, is comprised of 90 musicians who love instrumental music. These musicians are volunteers who rehearse and perform year-round throughout Colorado. The Band regularly performs for thousands of Coloradoans every year. In addition to the formal and summer concerts around the Denver Area, they regularly perform statewide and have also performed in Switzerland, the British Isles, France, and Germany.