Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Latin Jazz

The CJRO is set to deliver an electrifying month-long celebration of Brazilian jazz, highlighting some of the finest jazz artists in the region. Led by CJRO artistic director Drew Zaremba, these performances promise to be a fusion of Latin rhythms and captivating music that will transport audiences to the vibrant streets of Brazil and beyond. Tickets range from $23 - $35 and are available at https://www.coloradojazz.org/concerts or call the individual venue’s box office.

The idea for Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated throughout the latter half of September and the first half of October, began as a way to promote the history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic Americans — specifically, those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The CJRO Latin Jazz Ensemble embraces this celebration by featuring some of the best Latin musicians in the region throughout the month of September. Artists featured include Gabriel Santiago, Victor Mestas, Carl Dixon, Bijoux Barbosa, and Vincent Gonzalez, along with Drew Zaremba, Jared Cathey, Jonathan Powell, and Marion Powers on vocals.

Catch the Brazilian Beat with the CJRO

Sunday, September 8, 2024

3:00 p.m.

Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, CO, 80010

Box Office: 303-739-1970

The Brazilian beat is a vibrant and infectious rhythm that pulses through the heart of Brazilian music, captivating listeners worldwide with its energy and passion. Rooted in a rich tapestry of cultural influences, from Indigenous traditions to African rhythms and European melodies, the Brazilian beat embodies the spirit of celebration, unity, and creativity. Join the CJRO Latin Jazz Ensemble to celebrate this vibrant music! Featuring Gabriel Santiago on guitar and Marion Powers on vocals.

Back to Brazil with the CJRO

Friday, September 13, 2024

7:30 p.m.

Schoolhouse Theater, 19650 Mainstreet, Parker, CO, 80138

Box Office: 303-805-6800

At its core, the Brazilian beat is characterized by syncopated rhythms, intricate percussion, and irresistible grooves that invite people to dance and lose themselves in the music. From the sultry sway of the bossa nova to the frenetic energy of samba, Brazilian music encompasses a diverse array of styles and genres, each with its own unique flavor and personality. Join the CJRO Latin Jazz Ensemble to celebrate this vibrant music! Featuring Gabriel Santiago on guitar and Marion Powers on vocals.

A Night of Latin Jazz with the CJRO and Samba Colorado

Saturday, September 14, 2024

7:30 p.m.

Parsons Theatre, 1 East Memorial Parkway, Northglenn, CO, 80233

Box Office: 303-450-8888

The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra is thrilled to partner with the Samba Colorado dance company to launch its 2024/25 Jazz Series at the Parsons. The evening will be filled with music from Latin America and promises to be an exciting night with this first-time collaboration! Vocalist Marion Powers will be featured along with dancers from Samba Colorado.

Colorado Brazil Fest 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024

8:45 p.m.

Roots Music Project, 4747 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO 80301

Tickets available online only – go to https://www.coloradojazz.org/concerts for the link.

The CJRO is proud to be the headlining group for the opening of Colorado Brazil Fest 2024. Guitarist Gabriel Santiago and vocalist Marion Powers will be featured along with the CJRO Latin Jazz Ensemble.

A Journey to Brazil

Sunday, September 29, 2024

3:00 p.m.

Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, CO, 80226

Box Office: 303-987-7845

From the smooth sounds of bossa nova to the infectious beats of samba, Brazilian music has captivated audiences around the world with its unique blend of passion, rhythm, and melody. Gabriel Santiago will be featured on guitar along with Marion Powers on vocals and the CJRO Latin Jazz Ensemble.

