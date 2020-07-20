The Royal Opera House in Denmark Will Offer Guided Tours

The Opera House in Denmark is offerring guided tours, presented in English, of the iconic building!

Discover The Opera's beautiful lobby, with its clean lines, Olafur Eliasson's light sculptures and views of Copenhagen Harbour, embracing the shiny maple shell around the Main Stage. See Per Kirkeby's copper reliefs and Per Arnoldi's Opera logo molded into the foyer floor.

Come onto the stage and behind the scenes, where the huge, movable stage areas makes it possible to perform several different productions on the same day.

This tour is in English.

Free access for children between the age of 0 & 2

Kids tickets available for children between the age of 3 & 12

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Related Articles Shows View More Denmark Stories

More Hot Stories For You