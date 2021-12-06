Tagore Prize Announces Call For Entries For Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize

TagorePrize announces merger of Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize 2021 and 2022. After careful consideration and much reluctance, it has been decided to cancel the Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize 2021 as a single annual event, and to merge it together with Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize 2022.

At the time of taking this decision TagorePrize also announced call for entries for both the years together, and host an annual ceremony in - person in New Delhi in October 2022.

The decision of merging the two Prizes has not been taken lightly, and the organization emphasized that it did everything in its power to prevent it, however, the pandemic hadn't spared anybody.

Peter Bundalo, Founder of Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize said, "The disruption has affected not only the publishing and book industry whose participation in the nominations was thus, enormously and regrettably curbed, but also the Tagore Prize organization, its staff, and its judging board." He added, "We feel a vast responsibility toward our nominees and Tagore Prize community, and by merging Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize 2021 with 2022 we are reinforcing our commitment to our primary purpose, to maintain our artistic and literary standards high and uncompromised at any cost."

Every year the Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize is hosted with awarding ceremony and to sharing the ideas and aims with TagorePrize community. Over the course of the coming months and with due regard to Covid19 health and safety regulations, possibility will explored for hosting of annual ceremony in - person in New Delhi in October 2022.

TagorePrize was founded and launched in 2018 with a strong vision to be a platform and a vehicle for improving and inspiring World Peace, Literature, Art Education.

