THE NUTCRACKER is Now Playing at Det KGL Teater

Revel in the magical Christmas tradition of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker at the Old Stage.

The Nutcracker is an extravaganza of seasonal festivity and generosity. A ballet that offers a world of captivating dance and poetic excess, all set to Tchaikovsky's irresistible music.

If you love Christmas with all its fanfare and magic, then George Balanchine's ballet The Nutcracker will be just the thing for you. It's Christmas galore at the Stahlbaum family home where Marie is given the most amazing nutcracker as a Christmas present by her godfather, Drosselmeier.And at the stroke of midnight, she sets off with her prince on a magical journey to an adventurous wonderland.

The fable of the enigmatic nutcracker was originally penned by the eccentric German author E.T.A. Hoffmann in 1816. In 1892, Tchaikovsky composed his iconic ballet music and with its many familiar themes and refined humour it remains one of the most beloved works of music history.

The Nutcracker is not only an imaginative ballet for children, but also an opportunity for grown-ups to recall the carefree wonders of their childhood. In his seminal interpretation from 1954, Balanchine sought to capture the essence of the fairytale and created a wonderful family show, which also offers the best start to the festive holiday season.

Recommended from the age of 7.