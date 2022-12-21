Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE NUTCRACKER is Now Playing at Det KGL Teater

Performances run through 21 December.

Dec. 21, 2022  
THE NUTCRACKER is Now Playing at Det KGL Teater

Revel in the magical Christmas tradition of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker at the Old Stage.

The Nutcracker is an extravaganza of seasonal festivity and generosity. A ballet that offers a world of captivating dance and poetic excess, all set to Tchaikovsky's irresistible music.

If you love Christmas with all its fanfare and magic, then George Balanchine's ballet The Nutcracker will be just the thing for you. It's Christmas galore at the Stahlbaum family home where Marie is given the most amazing nutcracker as a Christmas present by her godfather, Drosselmeier.And at the stroke of midnight, she sets off with her prince on a magical journey to an adventurous wonderland.

The fable of the enigmatic nutcracker was originally penned by the eccentric German author E.T.A. Hoffmann in 1816. In 1892, Tchaikovsky composed his iconic ballet music and with its many familiar themes and refined humour it remains one of the most beloved works of music history.

The Nutcracker is not only an imaginative ballet for children, but also an opportunity for grown-ups to recall the carefree wonders of their childhood. In his seminal interpretation from 1954, Balanchine sought to capture the essence of the fairytale and created a wonderful family show, which also offers the best start to the festive holiday season.

Recommended from the age of 7.




WEST SIDE STORY is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater Photo
WEST SIDE STORY is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater
Shakespeare’s tragic love story about Romeo and Juliet inspired Leonard Bernstein and lyricist Stephen Sondheim to create the story of the two lovebirds, Tony and Maria, involving two rival street gangs in 1950s New York. Performances run through 28 December.
FOOTBALL FOOTBALL FOOTBALL is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater Photo
FOOTBALL FOOTBALL FOOTBALL is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater
Football Football Football relates the story about a football match and all the people connected through their passion for the game. The play is garnished with imaginative club anthems and heady terrace chants as we follow the many stakeholders before, during and after a match – players, coaches, club owners and not least the enthusiastic fans.
Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Operaen Photo
Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Operaen
What did our critic think of WEST SIDE STORY at Operaen? Leonard Bernsteins udødelige klassiker West Side Story har fået nyt liv på operaen i København og dette er gjort med en kærlighed for det oprindelige værk sikkert ført i havn af instruktør Thomas Bendixen, som har gjort at de 2 timer og 20 min, som forestillingen varer bare flyver afsted og ingen af scenerne bliver på noget tidspunkt kedelige og langtrukken, det glider som smurt i olie. Palle Steen Christensen står for scenografien og her må man bare sige, wow det er gennemtænkt og storslået man bliver ved med at finde nye muligheder til at bruge scenografien og det er som en julekalender, der bliver ved med at åbne sig og afslører nye ting. I de to store hovedroller ses som Maria Emilie Groth Christensen og hun har så meget sødme og fanden i voldskhed, at man ikke kan andet en føle med Maria, hun er en drøm af en Maria. Søren Torpegaard Lund er hendes Tony og ud over han har en drøm af en sangstemme, så spiller han også røven ud af bukserne, så man som tilskuere sidder og hepper på Tony frem til det sidste. Forestillingen spilles på dansk og jeg plejer tit at krumme tæer over de danske oversættelser, men det er faktisk lykkedes Det Kongelige Teater at få en oversættelse, hvor hjerte ikke skal rime på smerte og dette er et kæmpe plus og det er med til, at man let kan se bort fra, at det hele tales og synges på dansk. En helt formidabel forestilling som bare skal opleves, før det er for sent.
WEST SIDE STORY is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater Photo
WEST SIDE STORY is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater
Shakespeare’s tragic love story about Romeo and Juliet inspired Leonard Bernstein and lyricist Stephen Sondheim to create the story of the two lovebirds, Tony and Maria, involving two rival street gangs in 1950s New York.

More Hot Stories For You


THE NUTCRACKER is Now Playing at Det KGL TeaterTHE NUTCRACKER is Now Playing at Det KGL Teater
December 21, 2022

Revel in the magical Christmas tradition of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker at the Old Stage.
WEST SIDE STORY is Now Playing at Det. KGL TeaterWEST SIDE STORY is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater
December 9, 2022

Shakespeare’s tragic love story about Romeo and Juliet inspired Leonard Bernstein and lyricist Stephen Sondheim to create the story of the two lovebirds, Tony and Maria, involving two rival street gangs in 1950s New York. Performances run through 28 December.
FOOTBALL FOOTBALL FOOTBALL is Now Playing at Det. KGL TeaterFOOTBALL FOOTBALL FOOTBALL is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater
November 28, 2022

Football Football Football relates the story about a football match and all the people connected through their passion for the game. The play is garnished with imaginative club anthems and heady terrace chants as we follow the many stakeholders before, during and after a match – players, coaches, club owners and not least the enthusiastic fans.
WEST SIDE STORY is Now Playing at Det. KGL TeaterWEST SIDE STORY is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater
November 22, 2022

Shakespeare’s tragic love story about Romeo and Juliet inspired Leonard Bernstein and lyricist Stephen Sondheim to create the story of the two lovebirds, Tony and Maria, involving two rival street gangs in 1950s New York.
Stevns Sommerspil Præsenterer MØD MIG PÅ CASSIOPEIAStevns Sommerspil Præsenterer MØD MIG PÅ CASSIOPEIA
November 8, 2022

Med Nicolaj Cornelius, Marie Louise Hansen, Sandra Elsfort, Thor Vestergaard, Susanne Breuning, Sune Svanekier og Bjarne Antonisen.
share