THE INHERITANCE, PART 1 Will Come to The Royal Danish Theatre in August

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The Royal Danish Theatre will stage Matthew López’s acclaimed drama The Inheritance, Part 1 on the Main Stage of The Royal Playhouse in Copenhagen from Aug. 26 through Sept. 15, 2026, presenting an intense exploration of memory, legacy and the long shadow of the AIDS crisis.

Running 3 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission, the production is part of the 2026/2027 season and is performed in Danish without surtitles. Tickets are priced between 135 and 510 DKK, inclusive of service fees.

Set in New York in 2016, The Inheritance follows Toby as he awaits the premiere of his new play while his partner Eric and their circle of friends confront questions of identity, history and responsibility. As political tensions rise following the U.S. presidential election, personal and generational traumas resurface, particularly those tied to the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and its lasting impact on the gay community. The story expands outward from intimate domestic spaces into broader questions of inheritance—both emotional and cultural—echoing themes from E.M. Forster’s Howards End and drawing frequent comparison to Tony Kushner’s Angels in America.

The Royal Danish Theatre’s 2023 staging of López’s work previously earned a Reumert Award for Best Performance of the Year, underscoring the company’s continued engagement with contemporary international drama.

Direction is by Thomas Bendixen, with scenography, costume and video design by Palle Steen Christensen. The creative team also includes lighting designer Mathias Hersland, sound designer Mogens Laursen Hastrup and translator Niels Henning Krag Jensby.

The cast features Emil Blak as Eric Glass and the Young Man 9 roles, Alvin Olid Bursøe as Toby Darling and Young Man 10, Jonathan Bergholdt Jørgensen in multiple roles including Adam, Leo and Young Man 1, and Anton Hjejle as Jason 1, a doorman and Young Man 2, among others.

Performances run Aug. 26 through Sept. 15 at The Royal Danish Theatre, with tickets available through the company’s box office and official sales channels. The production is recommended for audiences 15 and older.

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