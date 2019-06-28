ROMEO AND JULIET to Play at The Opera House Mainstage

Jun. 28, 2019  

ROMEO AND JULIET to Play at The Opera House MainstageSee the timeless love story, Romeo and Juliet, be brought to life on the Opera House Mainstage Oct. 30 through Nov. 2, 2019.

Intoxicating world-class poetry and ballet interlace when San Francisco Ballet for the first time gives a guest performance at the Royal Danish Theatre's Opera House with a production of Romeo and Juliet.

In 1994, the story of Romeo and Juliet set to Artistic Director Helgi Tomasson's choreography took the USA by storm and has since joined the ranks of the finest and most passionate interpretations of Shakespeare's eternally relevant tale. Tomasson's dance sequences and style together with Sergej Prokofiev's lavish music combine beauty and elegance in this tragic drama about the young lovers from rival families whom only death can unite. World-famous Danish scenographer Jens-Jacob Worsaae decorations and costumes are inspired by Renaissance Italy.

In 1985, San Francisco Ballet, USA's oldest ballet company, introduced a new era when Icelandic ballet star Helgi Tomasson was appointed as artistic director. Under Tomasson's leadership, the company stepped directly into the world elite with 100 annual performances in the USA and abroad, and a repertoire spanning from classic to modern ballet.

