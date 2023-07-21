NAPOLI is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater in Denmark

Join the Royal Danish Ballet for a street party in Napoli, August Bournonville’s beloved ballet.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Review: NATASJA at Operaen Photo 2 Review: NATASJA at Operaen
NATASJA Comes to Det KGL. Teater Photo 3 NATASJA Comes to Det KGL. Teater

NAPOLI is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater in Denmark

Napoli is now playing at Det KGL. Teater in Denmark.

Teresina loves Gennaro, and Gennaro loves Teresina. Indeed, everything should spell bliss. But their love must first pass the greatest of tests before they can celebrate their wedding in romantic Naples.

There is festivity, folklore and fiery flirtation in the air in the southern Italian city at the foot of Mount Vesuvius. Here, we meet the tender-aged lovebirds, Teresina and Gennaro, who oscillate between the colourful street scenes of the fishing village and the captivating allure of the blue grotto. But together they manage to overcome even the most trying tribulations and temptations to live happily ever after.

In their interpretation of the ballet, Nikolaj Hübbe and Sorella Englund have opted to relocate the ballet story to 1950s Italy. Their inspiration is not least drawn from the films of Federico Fellini with their frivolity and darkness.

Ironically, lèse-majesté led to the creation of Napoli when in 1841, August Bournonville addressed the monarch directly from the stage, which was an unpardonable offence at the time. He was exiled in shame and in the spirit of the Danish Golden Age, he ventured to Italy. Here, he created Napoli, which is still one of Denmark’s favourite ballets.

Recommended from the age of 12.



RELATED STORIES - Denmark

1
Review: NATASJA at Operaen Photo
Review: NATASJA at Operaen

Natasja har fået sin egen musical/teaterkoncer på tide, vil nogle mene og jeg kan kun give dem ret i for hvorfor ikke sprede den fede musik ud. Instruktionen er lagt i hænderne på en af Danmarks, efter min mening, bedste instruktører nemlig Nikolaj Cederholm som også har stået bag b.la. Gasolins teaterkoncert.

2
NATASJA Comes to Det KGL. Teater Photo
NATASJA Comes to Det KGL. Teater

På scenen står sangere som Cisilia Ismailova, Feven Geles, Caroline Henderson, Billie Koppel og et ensemble af dansere. NATASJA er instrueret af Nikolaj Cederholm, Pharfar er kapelmester og leverer musikken live på scenen, mens Clemens Telling står bag idé og manuskript.

3
AIDA Comes to Det KGL. Teater Photo
AIDA Comes to Det KGL. Teater

Verdi represents the epitome of Italian opera, and Aida features some of its most beloved music. The opera with the famous Triumphal March is a magnificent yet intimate piece about love in the shadow of war. 

4
Sankt Hans på Ofelia Plads Comes to Det KGl. Teater This Month Photo
Sankt Hans på Ofelia Plads Comes to Det KGl. Teater This Month

Ta’ familien, vennerne eller kæresten med på Ofelia Plads, og vær med til at fejre årets korteste nat, når Jeudan og Det Kongelige Teater inviterer til Sankt Hans i samarbejde med Hotel Scandic Front og Admiral Hotel.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen Video Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY Video
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE Video
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
View all Videos

Denmark SHOWS

Recommended For You