Napoli is now playing at Det KGL. Teater in Denmark.

Teresina loves Gennaro, and Gennaro loves Teresina. Indeed, everything should spell bliss. But their love must first pass the greatest of tests before they can celebrate their wedding in romantic Naples.

There is festivity, folklore and fiery flirtation in the air in the southern Italian city at the foot of Mount Vesuvius. Here, we meet the tender-aged lovebirds, Teresina and Gennaro, who oscillate between the colourful street scenes of the fishing village and the captivating allure of the blue grotto. But together they manage to overcome even the most trying tribulations and temptations to live happily ever after.

In their interpretation of the ballet, Nikolaj Hübbe and Sorella Englund have opted to relocate the ballet story to 1950s Italy. Their inspiration is not least drawn from the films of Federico Fellini with their frivolity and darkness.

Ironically, lèse-majesté led to the creation of Napoli when in 1841, August Bournonville addressed the monarch directly from the stage, which was an unpardonable offence at the time. He was exiled in shame and in the spirit of the Danish Golden Age, he ventured to Italy. Here, he created Napoli, which is still one of Denmark’s favourite ballets.

Recommended from the age of 12.