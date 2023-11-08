MADAMA BUTTERFLY comes to Det. KGL. Teater in 2024. Performances run 25 February - 30 April 2024.

All are enchanted by Puccini’s dramatic opera, Madama Butterfly, the tale of a young woman who falls victim to exploitation and whose butterfly wings are brutally torn asunder.

The tragic love story of Japanese geisha Cio-Cio-San’s encounter with an American lieutenant in Nagasaki is deeply moving and at the same time strikingly corrosive with its critique of imperialism and its portrait of a woman who naively dreams that another life is possible.

Cio-Cio-San personifies love in its purest form, intensely portrayed by Puccini as a woman betrayed by a reckless, heartless lack of spirit. Madama Butterfly features music of the highest calibre: Her haunting aria, the humming chorus during her nocturnal wait for the naval officer Pinkerton as well as the final dramatic scene where, after a heart-breaking farewell to her little son, she also bids adieu to her own life.

South Korean soprano Karah Son, pupil of the renowned prima donna Mirella Freni, performs the title role. With her beautiful and faceted voice, the part as Cio-Cio-San has become her signature role at opera houses across the world. Alternating with Karah Son is Gisela Stille from the Royal Danish Opera, who will debut in this iconic role. Pinkerton is performed by two internationally recognised tenors: American Evan LeRoy Johnson and New Zealander Thomas Atkins.

Madama Butterfly is performed in Italian with English and Danish supertitles.

In collaboration with Oper Graz.

Director: Floris Visser

Revival Director: Lars Marcel Braun

Conductor: Paolo Carignani

Set Design: Gideon Davey

Costume Design: Jon Morrell

Choreography: Pim Veulings

Lighting Design: Malcolm Rippeth

Video Design: Philip Fleischer