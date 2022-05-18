JUVELER is Now Playing at Det. KGL. Teater

Many know George Balanchine for his masterful version of the Christmas classic The Nutcracker, but one of his most beloved works now finds its way back to the Old Stage. Jewels from 1967 is one of Balanchine's few abstract all-night performances and consists of no less than three sparkling ballets.

The green Emeralds is a tribute to romantic French 19th century ballet. A sophisticated and dreamlike dance with a hypnotic pace that almost gives the impression of taking place underwater, beautifully exuding a hushed poignancy and longing.

In the red Rubies, both dancers and the audience get their heart rate up, and the inspiration from both rumba and samba is not to be overlooked. With fun dance moves and kitschy music, the work demonstrates why the Balanchine/Stravinsky duo was so legendary.

With Tchaikovsky's music, the white Diamonds is a clear-cut declaration of love for the pinnacle of the Imperial Russian Ballet and for the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, where Balanchine spent his early years. A huge company of dancers sparkle and shine in the grand, virtuoso finale of this lavish gemstone of classical Russian ballet.

Performances run April 29 - May 21.

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20212022/ballet/juveler?section=top.