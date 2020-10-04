Det KGL. Teater Presents CINDERELLA

Performances began on September 19, and will continue through November 10, 2020.

Det KGL. Theater presents Cinderella at The Old Stage. Performances began on September 19, and will continue through November 10, 2020.

Come to a grand ball at the castle when the classic fairy tale of Cinderella unfolds as a beautiful, romantic ballet.

Almost everyone knows and loves the fairy tale about Cinderella, and in Gregory Dean's ballet version, the romance will sweep you away. Prokofiev's delightful music is the backdrop for this story of the poor girl with a heart of gold who, despite major obstacles in her path, finally discovers that justice comes to those who deserve it.

This version of Cinderella is based on Charles Perrault's tale from 1697, and has all the hallmarks of a true fairy tale - joy and sorrow, the triumph of good over evil, and lovers facing endless trials before reaching their happy ending. Add to this a particularly evil stepmother and two scheming stepsisters, but fortunately also a fairy godmother, a flock of gentle fairies and an exceptionally charming prince.

Gregory Dean is a solo dancer at The Royal Danish Ballet and has choreographed ballets including The forgotten children and Blixen. Audiences love them both, and both can be enjoyed again this season. His Cinderella is a classical story for children and adults about how love, hope and an open mind can conquer even the blackest darkness.

Recommended from 7 years of age.

This season, the Royal Danish Theater is performing the orchestral score for Cinderella in a reworked version due to distance requirements in the orchestra regarding Covid-19.

Choreography: Gregory Dean

Music: Sergej Prokofjev

Set- and Costume Design: Jon Morrell

Lighting Design: Thomas Bek Jensen

Conductor: Robert Houssart

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20202021/ballet/cinderella?id=30506.

