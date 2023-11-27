Annual New Year's Concert Returns to the Opera House in Denmark

Enjoy a festive start to the New Year with an exuberant New Year’s concert at the Opera House. Managing Director at The Royal Danish Theatre Kasper Holten will be your host for the evening, introducing the gala-clad orchestra members and soloists from the Royal Danish Opera.

Every winter, when the year draws to an end, the Royal Danish Theatre invites you for a sensation of a concert with the Royal Danish Orchestra at the Opera House Main Stage. The grand classical New Year’s concert offers music that sets the mood for the most festive evening of the year. This year five opera soloists join the Royal Danish Orchestra on stage. The music is from the world of opera and operetta by Puccini, Johann Strauss, Richard Strauss and Wagner.

The Royal Danish Orchestra, which is the world’s oldest, will celebrate its 575th anniversary this season. The orchestra has a long tradition of welcoming the New Year with a musical extravaganza, and this year is no exception.

At the helm of the Royal Danish Orchestra and the many soloists from the Royal Opera is the orchestra’s internationally acclaimed Italian Chief Guest Conductor, Paolo Carignani. Kasper Holten will guide the audience through a concert programme full of musical highlights.

During the intermission, bubbly will be served, and the Queen’s New Year’s speech will be televised live on the big screen at 17:45 during the last concert performed on 31 December.