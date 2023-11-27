Annual New Year's Concert Returns to the Opera House in Denmark

Every winter, when the year draws to an end, the Royal Danish Theatre invites you for a sensation of a concert with the Royal Danish Orchestra.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

YOU PROBABLY HAD TO BE THERE Comes to Det KGL. Teater Photo 1 YOU PROBABLY HAD TO BE THERE Comes to Det KGL. Teater

Enjoy a festive start to the New Year with an exuberant New Year’s concert at the Opera House. Managing Director at The Royal Danish Theatre Kasper Holten will be your host for the evening, introducing the gala-clad orchestra members and soloists from the Royal Danish Opera.

Every winter, when the year draws to an end, the Royal Danish Theatre invites you for a sensation of a concert with the Royal Danish Orchestra at the Opera House Main Stage. The grand classical New Year’s concert offers music that sets the mood for the most festive evening of the year. This year five opera soloists join the Royal Danish Orchestra on stage. The music is from the world of opera and operetta by Puccini, Johann Strauss, Richard Strauss and Wagner.

The Royal Danish Orchestra, which is the world’s oldest, will celebrate its 575th anniversary this season. The orchestra has a long tradition of welcoming the New Year with a musical extravaganza, and this year is no exception.

At the helm of the Royal Danish Orchestra and the many soloists from the Royal Opera is the orchestra’s internationally acclaimed Italian Chief Guest Conductor, Paolo Carignani. Kasper Holten will guide the audience through a concert programme full of musical highlights.

During the intermission, bubbly will be served, and the Queen’s New Year’s speech will be televised live on the big screen at 17:45 during the last concert performed on 31 December.




RELATED STORIES - Denmark

1
YOU PROBABLY HAD TO BE THERE Comes to Det KGL. Teater Photo
YOU PROBABLY HAD TO BE THERE Comes to Det KGL. Teater

You Probably Had to Be There comes to Denmark. Performances run through 4 December 2023.

2
MADAMA BUTTERFLY Comes to Det. KGL. Teater in 2024 Photo
MADAMA BUTTERFLY Comes to Det. KGL. Teater in 2024

MADAMA BUTTERFLY comes to Det. KGL. Teater in 2024. Performances run 25 February - 30 April 2024.

3
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at One & Only Photo
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at One & Only

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' er for mig en af de stærkeste og flotteste musicals, jeg har set på dansk grund.

4
RICHARD II Comes to Det KGL. Teater This Week Photo
RICHARD II Comes to Det KGL. Teater This Week

Richard II comes to Det KGL. Teater, playing through 29 October. Learn more about the production here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
View all Videos

Denmark SHOWS
Vi maler byen rød: The Musical in Denmark Vi maler byen rød: The Musical
Folketeatrets Store Turnéscene (4/04-4/27)
Vi maler byen rød: The Musical in Denmark Vi maler byen rød: The Musical
Folketeatrets Store Turnéscene (4/04-4/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound