Photos & Video: Get a Sneak Peek of TAYLOR RODRIGUEZ - A TRIBUTE TO THE KING Presented by Delaware Theatre Company

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Delaware Theatre Company will present TAYLOR RODRIGUEZ-A TRIBUTE TO THE KING May 11-15, Tues-Fri. 6:30 p.m. & Sat. 2:30 p.m. Rodriguez, the winner of the 2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest and star of Million Dollar Quartet, takes us on a journey invoking memories of the past.

Check out a photo and video sneak peek below!

To ensure the safety and comfort of its patrons, DTC has designated 58 "boxes" in its outdoor seating space to accommodate either two or four people. Seating in the boxes is general admission-first-come, first-served. Audience members are encouraged to bring a chair and refreshments.

Performances will be held in the parking lot of Delaware Theatre Company, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE, just feet from the Riverfront. 8-show subscriptions, 5-show subscriptions, as well as Create Your Own packages (buy three or more shows and save) are all on sale.

To purchase tickets, call DTC's box office at 302.594.1100 or visit delawaretheatre.org.