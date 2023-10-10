Interview: Joshua Kring of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at The Playhouse

Aisle Say chatted with Joshua Kring, an actor from PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical, embarking on a 3 day tour at The Playhouse on October 13-15. The composer is Bryan Adams, yes that Bryan Adams, pop rock icon of “Summer of ‘69”, “(Everything I Do) I Do For You”. The creative team is a powerhouse of Tony Award winner Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell and book writer, the legendary Garry Marshall, who directed the film.

It's been 30 years since the movie that made Julia Roberts a star. Society has changed. Sexual politics are different. #MeToo. Yet, for many, this is pure nostalgia and a tale that tugs at the heart strings.

The movie is beloved by the millions that saw it, but some of the original plot/script would not work in today’s environment. Now, the lead character, Vivian embodies much more agency in the musical, creating a more female-positive storyline, a departure from movie.

Joshua, who plays the lovable elevator attendant Guilio, states, “Vivian is now a woman of power. She is the CEO of her life and is in charge of her future. In fact, a line that receives huzzahs from the audience is ‘ I say who, I say when, I say how much’. With that line her relationship with Edward changes as well.”

Kring, who only began dancing while a musical theatre major at Syracuse, has a witty dance number with the hotel manager. The two dance a tango. Guilio plays the Ginger Rogers to Fred Astaire in this show-stopping number.

Fans of the movie will get their full of some of the classic lines. For example, Vivian is given Edward’s credit card to buy clothes in a ritzy Rodeo Drive shop. She is shunned as she enters wearing her working girl big boots and bustier. Later she returns as her character has gained more heart and self-awareness. The sales people are all over her now. “Big Mistake! Big mistake.”

From clips Aisle Say has witnessed, the musical ensemble was electrifying and they sang songs such as: "Welcome to Hollywood," "I Could Get Used to This," "Rodeo Drive" and of course, "Pretty Woman." The choreography was precise and thrilling.

Vivian's infamous red dress is exactly the same as in the movie.

This is Joshua’s first tour. He had just come off a Disney cruise playing Peter Pan. “It was great. It was fun, but I was happy when the cruise ended. Been there, done that. My audition for PRETTY WOMAN took all of 5 minutes. But I just had a feeling. I knew it was to be. It was Kismet. Our audiences have been exciting and have embraced us and the production. This cast is a family.”

Aisle Say inquired as to what was next for the young actor. “Maybe something a bit meatier, a bit darker. I want to explore the ranges of my talent and be challenged.”

“What about HAMLET or SWEENEY TODD”?

PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical is a must-see for fans of the film and anyone who loves a good, modern fairytale of a musical. With its talented cast, catchy music, and heartwarming story, it is a true delight that will leave you feeling uplifted and happy.

