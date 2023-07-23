DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE Comes To The Victoria Theatre in November

The grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back! The hugely popular Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE!, based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country.

Now, in its fourth year of touring, your favorite characters are hopping back on-board Trolley and coming to Dayton with DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY! at the Victoria Theatre on Saturday, November 25th at 2 P.M. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630.

Daniel and all of his friends invite you for a brand-new adventure in Neighborhood of Make-Believe where Daniel learns just what it takes to be King. The beloved characters come alive on stage to captivate you with new songs to sing along to, magical moments, and SURPRISE guests along the way! It's an event filled with tigertastic fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others, and being a friend. Don't miss Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE: King for a Day!... a royally great time! Media Sponsorship provided by ThinkTV, PBS.

Dayton Live is the region's home for arts, culture, and entertainment. Our mission is to strengthen community engagement in the arts through inspiring performances, educational opportunities, and world class venues: the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, Victoria Theatre, The Loft Theatre, and PNC Arts Annex. We present a wide variety of arts and entertainment events, including the best in touring Broadway, family shows, concerts, comedians, school day performances, and so much more. In addition, we offer Dayton Live ticketing services and The Arts Garage. DaytonLive.org is the official ticketing source for all performances presented in Dayton Live venues. Dayton Live is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit arts organization whose programs are made possible in part by funding from corporate sponsorships, individual contributions, private foundation grants, and government grants, including the Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District and the Ohio Arts Council (OAC).




