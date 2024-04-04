Canton Museum of Art Will Host Free Family Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Canton Museum of Art will invite all local families to attend their upcoming "Art & Tech Fusion" FREE Family Fun Day on Saturday, May 11th from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Guests will experience thrilling augmented reality adventures, hands-on art activities, interactive installations and over 20 partner organizations and artists. Families will also be able to explore four, new Spring/Summer Exhibitions including featured interactive exhibit, Ginny Ruffer: Reforestation of the Imagination. This unique event promises to be an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

Featured Exhibition - In this traveling exhibition from the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, internationally renowned artist Ginny Ruffner creates a seemingly bleak environment that suddenly evolves into a thriving floral oasis by combining traditional sculpture with augmented reality (AR) technology. In collaboration with animator and media artist Grant Kirkpatrick, Ruffner brings to life a colorful world where glass stumps suddenly sprout mythical flora that have adapted to their surrounding conditions in unexpected, beautiful and optimistic ways. By transforming the CMA lower galleries into a multidimensional experience, Ginny Ruffner: Reforestation of the Imagination calls into question the very notions of reality and fantasy, of concrete and abstract, and of desolation and hope.

Partner Organizations Include – Akron Children's Museum, Center For Arts-Inspired Learning, ArtsInStark, CHAMP Makerspace, Columbus VR Game Truck, Massillon Museum, EN-RICH-MENT, Ingenuity Cleveland, United Titanium Bug Zoo, Stark County Library, multiple artists from all over Ohio, plus so many more to be announced.

Registration – This event is FREE and open to all families, however, space will be limited. Pre-registration into one of three time slots will be required to attend the event. Time slots are separated by one hour and include 10:00am, 11:00am and 12:00pm as arrival times. Families can register now at cantonart.org/Art&TechFusion

