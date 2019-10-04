The Stolen Shakespeare Guild Presents WEST SIDE STORY

Oct. 4, 2019  
The Stolen Shakespeare Guild presents West Side Story, Book by Arthur Laurents, Music by Leonard Bernstein, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, based on a Conception of Jerome Robbins, based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

The Production runs October 11 - 27 2019 at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center in the Sander's Theater.

Tickets are available by calling Theatre Mania at 1-866-811-4111 or by visiting our website at www.stolenshakespeareguild.org. Ticket prices are $14.00 - $25.00.



