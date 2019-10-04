The Stolen Shakespeare Guild Presents WEST SIDE STORY
The Stolen Shakespeare Guild presents West Side Story, Book by Arthur Laurents, Music by Leonard Bernstein, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, based on a Conception of Jerome Robbins, based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.
The Production runs October 11 - 27 2019 at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center in the Sander's Theater.
Tickets are available by calling Theatre Mania at 1-866-811-4111 or by visiting our website at www.stolenshakespeareguild.org. Ticket prices are $14.00 - $25.00.