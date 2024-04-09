Uptown Players Presents BROADWAY OUR WAY This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Uptown Players has announced the return of its annual fundraiser, Broadway Our Way. This highly anticipated event showcases the remarkable talent and creativity of past Uptown Players' cast members, presenting a weekend of Broadway music with a contemporary twist.

Broadway Our Way is a celebration of musical theater at its finest, where the cast breathes new life into show tunes through unique interpretations, vocal styles, and personal flair. From iconic solos to breathtaking group performances, the audience is in for a treat as familiar and not-so-familiar songs are reimagined, transcending boundaries, and inviting them to experience Broadway in a fresh and exciting way.

This year's cast of 23 immensely talented performers, including Tim Brawner, B.J. Cleveland, Peter DiCesare, Presley Duyck, Stephanie Felton, Elizabeth Kensek, Natalie King, Linda Leonard, Laura Lites, David Lugo, Michael B. Moore, Randy Pearlman, Amy Stevenson, Kylie Stewart, Carlos Strudwick, Sammy Swim, Trey Tolleson, Emily Truelove, Danny Vanegas, Lee Walter, Brett Warner, and Garrett Weir, will take the stage to present 30 songs from recent Broadway hits to classic revivals.

The show includes selections from beloved musicals, such as The Wiz, Sweeney Todd, and Sweet Charity, recent Broadway hits like Waitress, Some Like it Hot, and Moulin Rouge, plus many more.

Written and directed by the incomparable B.J. Cleveland, with musical direction by Cody Dry and Lee Harris, musical arrangements by Adam C. Wright, and choreography by Alli Betsill, Broadway Our Way promises an evening filled with twists, laughs, and surprises. Don't miss this chance to witness Broadway in a whole new light, as Uptown Players takes you on a journey through the heart and soul of musical theater.

Tickets

Tickets for Broadway Our Way are now available and can be purchased online at uptownplayers.org or by contacting the Uptown Players box office at 214-219-2718. Secure your seats early for a night of entertainment that will leave you singing and dancing in the aisles.

The evening also features a general raffle and silent auction. There are nearly 50 items in the general raffle, including Accessories, Art, Event Tickets, Jewelry, Memorabilia, Personal Services and Specialty items. You select which vases to drop your tickets into for a chance to win those specific prizes. The silent auction includes artwork, trips, experiences, and more.

