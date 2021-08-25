Undermain Theatre Presents STRONGER THAN ARMS By Danielle Georgiou and Justin Locklear

Undermain Theatre and the Danielle Georgiou Dance group present Stronger Than Arms, a new adaptation of Aeschylus's Seven Against Thebes done in the inimitable style of DGDG.

Writer/director/choreographer Danielle Georgiou and writer Justin Locklear will dive into the spiritual and political burdens placed on the chorus of Theban citizens. As the generational conflicts of territory and birthright ravage the cities around them, the chorus is divided, revealing their individual conflicts and motivations.

The title stems from the line, "Fear is stronger than arms," while the story points to the power of humanity's worst enemy, unconquerable fear, and reveals that there could be something stronger-the willingness to change. Told through poetic verse, dance, and multi-media, Stronger Than Arms examines the universal themes of myth, status, aggression, and fate. Expect the unexpected!

*Live performances to be determined based on the status of Covid-19. The health and safety of our audience, cast, crew and staff is our top priority. We've made upgrades to our HVAC systems and environment to provide the healthiest atmosphere possible and are taking every precaution to comply with CDC guidelines in keeping everyone safe at our theater during live performances.

Subscriptions go on sale August 30, 2021. Tickets go on sale September 14, 2021 at www.undermain.org.