Theatre Three to Present SCROOGE IN ROUGE Beginning This Month

The production will run from November 16 through December 17, with an opening night on November 18.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

The holiday season is about to get a whole lot merrier as Theatre Three unwraps the uproarious and heartwarming production of SCROOGE IN ROUGE. This irreverent and comedic take on Dickens' masterpiece takes you behind the curtains of a Victorian-era theater where a troupe of actors, each with their own hilarious quirks and mishaps, attempt to stage the beloved Christmas tale. The result? A sidesplitting spectacle that combines the magic of the season with the unpredictable charm of live theatre.

Directed by the brilliant Danielle Georgiou with Music Direction by Cherish Robinson, this production is more than just a show, it's an immersive experience that invites the audience to join in the festivities.

"Scrooge in Rouge is the Christmas Carol that we never knew we needed, but once you experience it, you can't ever go back," says Georgiou. "It's fun! It's silly! It's full of catchy songs and classic gags! Scrooge in Rouge is a wonderful take on an old classic. Perfect for our time and audiences looking for an escape. During the holidays, isn't that something we all need? Come and laugh with us!"

Secure your tickets for SCROOGE IN ROUGE now at the link below. Subscribers can confirm their tickets at 214-871-3300 or e-mail at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. Complimentary parking is available in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage.

Scrooge in Rouge

Previews: November 16-17

Opening Night: November 18

Closing Night: December 17

Book and Lyrics by Ricky Graham

Additional Material by Jeffery Roberson

Other Interesting Bits by Yvette Hargis

Original Music Composed by Jefferson Turner

Directed and Choreographed by Danielle Georgiou, Music Directed Cherish Robinson, Assistant Directed by James Chandler, Stage Managed by Gabriela Leodiou, Scenic Design by Leah Mazur, Lighting Deisgn by Lori Honeycutt, Costume Design by Sarah Mosher, Props Design by Sarah Barnes, Master Electrician by Niels Winter, with Lauren Brown & Danelle Morrow as Costume Assistants.

Cast:

Micah Brooks: Charlie Schmaltz

Leslie Marie Collins*: Vesta Virile

Cherish Robinson*: Alfred Da Cappo

Alejandro Saucedo: Lottie Obligato

Cameron Wisener: Understudy

*Indicates membership in Actors' Equity Association

After a widespread case of food poisoning wipes out the majority of The Royal Music Hall Twenty-Member Variety Players, three surviving members of the company soldier on through a performance of A Christmas Carol that abounds in bad puns, naughty double-entendres, and witty songs. A raucous holiday treat that will leave you flushed!

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit the link below or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.




