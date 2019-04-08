The Stolen Shakespeare Guild Presents THE SECRET GARDEN
The Stolen Shakespeare Guild presents THE SECRET GARDEN based on the 1911 novel of the same name by Frances Hodgson Burnett with the musical's script and lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon. The show runs April 12 - 28, 2019 at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center in the Sander's Theater. Tickets run $16 - $24 and are available at www.stolenshakespeareguild.org or by calling Theater Mania at 1-866-811-4111.
When young Mary Lennox loses her parents to a cholera outbreak in India, she is sent to live with her uncle, Archibald Craven, who lives in an imposing, secluded manor on the British moor. Mary discovers her Aunt Lily's secret garden, locked and overgrown with vines. Surrounded by spirits from the past, who both warn and welcome her, determined Mary begins to peel away the layers of sadness that cover the house and the garden, showing us the power that "one small girl" can have when she "wants things to grow."
Director: Clare Shaffer
Music Director: Lauren Morgan
Choreographer: Victoria Anne Lee
Stage Manager: Lee Ann Ducker
Asst. Stage Manager: Katelyn Allison
Costume Designer: Kari Makoutz
Set Designer: Jason and Lauren Morgan
Light Designer: Bryan Douglas
Sound Designer: Jennifer Stewart
Master Carpenter: Caleb Pieterse
Props Designer: Jennifer Stewart
THE PRINCIPALS
Summer Stern as MARY LENNOX
Annie Spurgin as MARY LENNOX
Lauren Morgan* as LILY
Nolan Shaver as ARCHIBALD CRAVEN
Keith Warren as DR. NEVILLE CRAVEN
Jessica Peterson as MARTHA
Cameron Roy Hall as DICKON
William Power as COLIN CRAVEN
Barbara Catrett as MRS. MEDLOCK
Doug Parker as BEN WEATHERSTAFF
THE DREAMERS
Rema Martinez as ROSE LENNOX
Joshua Hawkins as CAPTAIN ALBERT LENNOX
Nicole Choate as CLAIRE HOLMES and MRS. WINTHROP
Rakesh Podupati as FAKIR
Kieran Hansen as MAJOR HOMES
Cleo Lissade as AYAH
Emily Emmett as ALICE
Michael Hasty as LIEUTENANT WRIGHT
Joshua Peterson as LIEUTENANT SHAW
Victoria Watson as NURSE
Tanner Cockrum as WILLIAM
Eva Jensen as DREAMER
Saffron Makoutz as DREAMER