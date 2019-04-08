The Stolen Shakespeare Guild presents THE SECRET GARDEN based on the 1911 novel of the same name by at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center in the Sander's Theater. Tickets run $16 - $24 and are available at www.stolenshakespeareguild.org or by calling Theater Mania at 1-866-811-4111. based on the 1911 novel of the same name by Frances Hodgson Burnett with the musical's script and lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon . The show runs April 12 - 28, 2019

When young Mary Lennox loses her parents to a cholera outbreak in India, she is sent to live with her uncle, Archibald Craven, who lives in an imposing, secluded manor on the British moor. Mary discovers her Aunt Lily's secret garden, locked and overgrown with vines. Surrounded by spirits from the past, who both warn and welcome her, determined Mary begins to peel away the layers of sadness that cover the house and the garden, showing us the power that "one small girl" can have when she "wants things to grow."





