The Dallas Opera Announces The 2020/2021 Season

The Dallas Opera is proud to announce its blockbuster 2020-2021 Season, "Embrace the Passion!" consisting of five thrilling mainstage productions-all new to Dallas-including a world premiere that re-unites the talented team that created Everest (2015) to bring another deeply moving story to the stage.

The 64th Season of The Dallas Opera contains some of the most popular operas ever composed-with world-class casts and acclaimed conductors, directors, dancers and designers-working with The Dallas Opera Orchestra and The Dallas Opera Chorus.

The company will present Emmanuel Villaume, The Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director, at the podium for the first three operas of the 2020/2021 Season. This spring will mark the debuts of conductors Lidiya Yankovskaya (a 2015 Hart Institute for Women Conductors alumna) and Keri-Lynn Wilson-the first time two women conductors have been engaged by TDO to lead mainstage productions during the same season.

"Great opera starts at the podium," says Ian Derrer, The Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. "These outstanding musicians bring great artistry and passion to their work and we look forward to hearing the results next season."

2020/2021 also promises an exciting new collaboration with Texas Ballet Theater.

The operas will be presented in their original languages with English supertitles projected above the stage. Evening performances throughout the 2020-2021 Season will begin at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise stated. All Sunday matinees begin at 2:00 p.m.





