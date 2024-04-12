THE PRODUCERS Comes to NTPA Repertory Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NTPA Repertory Theatre will present the musical The Producers April 19-28, 2024 at the Rodenbaugh Theatre in Willow Bend Center of the Arts in Plano, TX.

Winner of a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this Mel Brooks comedy tells the story of a washed up Broadway producer, Max Bialystock (David Colville), and a neurotic accountant, Leo Bloom (Joshua Hawkins), who team up to make millions...by producing the biggest flop in Broadway history! They find the worst play ever written, obtain a large number of little old lady investors, hire a lead actor and director with absolutely no talent, and then sit back and wait for the bad reviews... but the plan doesn't go quite as expected when the show becomes a smash hit!

The runtime is 2 hours and 15 minutes and the show is recommended for age 13+. Tickets range from $20-32. The show runs for two weekends with evening performances at 7:30 pm and matinees at 2:30 pm. A special ASL interpreted performance will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 2:30 pm. The recommended seating for optimal viewing of the ASL interpreter is the left side of the theater.

"I first encountered Mel Brooks' work as a (probably too young) pre-teen," says director Anthony D. Pound. "I remember going to a theater re-release of Blazing Saddles with my parents and thought it was the most ingenious thing I had ever seen. I was especially struck by the constant wink and nod to the audience and the smashing of the "4th wall" for the film's finale. Films like Robin Hood, Men in Tights, Young Frankenstein, and Spaceballs developed my comic tastes and without realizing it, my directing style. It wasn't until much later that I found my way to The Producers, on VHS no doubt. As a more seasoned film watcher, I was ready for the more subtle aspects of Brooks' style and again the confidence that he has as an artist to let his audience always in on the joke. By the early 2000's I was fully entrenched in a career as a stage director when Brooks unleashed his ultimate love letter to Broadway for his first stage adaptation with The Producers the musical. The word iconic gets thrown around too often but with the most TONY award wins in history and the performances of the indelible original Broadway cast, The Producers was instantly etched onto my bucket list. It has taken over 20 years and a move from New York City to Dallas to get it done but to do it with this cast and at a time in my career where I just want to have fun telling stories with cool people makes the wait worthwhile."

Media tickets are available. Contact Lauren Boykin (lboykin@ntpa.org, 469-782-9421) to request tickets and/or to coordinate a feature.

Cast List

David Colville - Max Bialystock

Joshua Hawkins - Leo Bloom

Mira Are - Ulla Inga Hansen Benson Yansen Tallen Hallen Svaden Swansson

Mark Hawkins- Roger de Bris

Adam Michael Thomas- Franz Liebkind

Abbi Boyd - Carmen Ghia

Ensemble includes Troy Murray, Dylan Ciminna, Beau Mills, Rebecca Litsey, Emma Triana, Megan Lemonds and Trinity Coursey

Production Team

Directed by the noted Anthony D. Pound who has previously directed in Dallas Odd Couple, Snapshots, Guys and Dolls, and Arsenic and Old Lace and in New York City directed Ligeia (NYC Premier), Trophy Thieves (NYC Premier), I Take This Man, Midsummer Night's Dream, Love's Labour's Lost, Much Ado About Nothing, Camp Wish No More (NYC Premier), Julius Caesar, Importance of Being Earnest, Hamlet, Pygmalion, Wizard of Oz, Dirty July (NYC Premier), Two Gentlemen of Verona, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and others.

Choreographed by Sam Howard

Music Directed by Ian Moore

Stage Managed by Allison Larrea

Costumed by Rebecca Litsey

