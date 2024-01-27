Stolen Shakespeare Festival 2024 Begins Next Month

Stolen Shakespeare Guild will presents the Stolen Shakespeare Festival 2024, featuring William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" and "Much Ado About Nothing." The festival will run from February 16 to March 10, 2024, at Arts Fort Worth, located at 1300 Gendy St, Fort Worth, TX 76107, within the Sanders Theatre. Directed by Lauren and Jason Morgan, stage-managed by Morgan Sapienza, with fight choreography by Brandon Wetch, dance choreography by Ashley Tysor, and intimacy coordination by Libby Hawkins.



The SSG has given a PG-13 rating to "Romeo and Juliet" for its depiction of teenage suicide, while "Much Ado About Nothing" is rated PG. Don't miss this extraordinary festival that promises a celebration of Shakespeare's timeless tales. For ticket information, showtimes, and an unforgettable experience, secure your seats now at the button below.

Tickets from $18 - $28.00

Romeo and Juliet

by William Shakespeare

(February 16 – March 9th, 2024)

The cast includes Marisa Duran as Juliet Capulet, Jaxon Hess as Romeo Montague, Conrad Spencer as Friar Laurence, Abby Rosenthal as Nurse, Michael McCrary as Mercutio, Benji Wright Shelton as Tybalt, Trey Smith as Benvolio Montague, Brandon Wetch as Lord Capulet, Lauren Morgan* as Lady Capulet, Dennis Raveneau as Lord Montague, Jessica Anoruigwe as Lady Montague, Blake Hametner* as Prince Escalus, Ryan Barfield as Sampson / Friar John, Samuel Jack as Abraham / Balthasar, William Vidimas as Gregory, Saffron Makoutz* as Peter, Katherine Collins as Ensemble, Niamh O'Neal as Ensemble, and Cory Carter* as Apothecary/Ensemble.



Much Ado About Nothing

by William Shakespeare

(February 23 – March 10, 2024)

The cast includes Cory Carter* as Beatrice, Blake Hametner* as Benedick, Niamh O'Neal as Hero, Trey Smith as Claudio, Brandon Wetch as Don Pedro, Dennis Raveneau as Leonato, Michael McCrary as Don John, Jaxon Hess as Borachio, William Vidmas as Conrade, Abby Rosenthal as Antonio, Jessica Anoruigwe as Ursula, Katherine Collins as Margaret, Samuel Jack as Dogberry, Marisa Duran as Verges, Ryan Barfield as George Seacole, Saffron Makoutz*as 1st Watchmen/Musician, Benji Wright Shelton as Hugh Oatcake/Musician, Lauren Morgan* as Balthasar, and Conrad Spencer as Friar Francis/Sexton.

*Denotes SSG Ensemble Member