SHERLOCK HOLMES - THE MELODRAMA is Now Playing at Pocket Sandwich Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Showing now at Pocket Sandwich Theatre and running through May 11 is another of the popcorn-tossing melodramas that we are well known for, Sherlock Holmes-the melodrama, written by the theater's late co-founder, Joe Dickinson, and long-time theatre partner and son, Brad Dickinson.

Hilarity, absurdity, terrible puns, reason & logic, and POPCORN abound as we poke affectionate fun at history's most famous Super-Sleuth, Sherlock Holmes! Watch as he faces his greatest mystery and enemy yet in SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE MELODRAMA, directed by Lauren Hearn, assistant directed by Jake Shanahan. With his trusty sidekick John Watson, and a slew of other allies and foes, Sherlock takes to the streets to solve a series of murders and thefts, ultimately coming face to face with his oldest rival, the insidious Professor Moriarty. Fun for all!

Tickets can be purchased online at our website pocketsandwich.com.

The theater is located in Historic Downtown Carrollton, 1104 S. Elm Street Carrollton, TX 75206. For assistance or more information call 214-821-1860.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.