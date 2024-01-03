Rover Dramawerks Opens 24th Season With HERE LIES JEREMY TROY

Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running January 11-27.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Rover Dramawerks opens their 24th Season with the farcical comedy Here Lies Jeremy Troy by Jack Sharkey. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running January 11-27 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Jeremy Troy (played by Brian Hathaway) is on the brink of a partnership at the law firm where he works but he’s never even been to law school! Charlie (Sean M. Lewis) is an old artist friend who discovers his secret and blackmails Jeremy into letting him stay, and even phones an agency for an artist’s model so he can work. Then Jeremy’s wife Kathryn (Heather Walker Shin) mistakes Tina the model (Rashae Boyd) for a “friend” of her husband’s and leaves in a huff even though Jeremy’s boss (Anthony Magee) is coming for dinner, leaving Tina and the men to improvise badly...in the middle of a blizzard.

Eddy Herring serves as director and scenic designer, with Penny Elaine as stage manager and costume designer. Property design is by Kristin M Burgess, sound design is by Robbi Holman, and lighting design is by Kenneth Hall, who also serves as the board op for lights and sound. Michael Straub is master carpenter for the production.

Thursday, January 11 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices for Here Lies Jeremy Troy are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursday nights and Saturday matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. A First Friday reception with the cast and production team will be held after the performance on Friday, January 12. Tickets may be ordered online at Click Here.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at Click Here or call 972-849-0358.




