Regional Premiere of CHICKEN AND BISCUITS Comes to Uptown Players This Month

Performances run July 28 – August 13, 2023.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

Regional Premiere of CHICKEN AND BISCUITS Comes to Uptown Players This Month

Uptown Players presents the regional premiere of Chicken and Biscuits, a side-splitting family comedy written by the brilliant Douglas Lyons. Set to captivate audiences with its irresistible charm, uproarious humor, and heartwarming moments, this production promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Chicken and Biscuits tells the tale of the Jenkins family, whose unexpected reunion during a funeral gathering exposes long-buried secrets, uproarious chaos, and laugh-out-loud encounters. With genuine wit and astute observations, Douglas Lyons delivers a heartwarming and hilarious story that celebrates the joy and resilience found within families.

This humorous and touching piece will be directed by Akin Babatunde. "If you haven't been to a black funeral you haven't lived,” states Akin. “The various genres of theatre are inherent in this work: Theater of the absurd, Commedia dell-arte, tragedy, realism and of course comedy. All are expressed through the perspective of the African American experience.” This highly anticipated regional premiere is set to leave audiences rolling in the aisles and will leave them inspired by the enduring power of love and family.

The cast

Joelle Eon as Latrice, Kathy-Ann Hart as Beverly, Natalie King as Baneatta, Meami Maszewski as Simone, Blake McNamara as Logan, Michael Page as Reginald, Rodney Richardson as Kenny and Crystal Williams as Brianna

The Production Team

Directed by Akin Babatunde, Music Supervision by Michael Childs, Scenic Design by Donna Marquet,

Lighting Design by Kyle Harris, Props Design by Jane Quetin, Costume Design by Suzi Cranford, and Brei Bairrington, Hair/Make Up design by Michael B. Moore and Leslie Brooks, Sound Design by Brian Christensen, Stage Managed by Renee Dessommes

Performance Details:

  • Date: July 28 – August 13, 2023
  • Venue: Kalita Humphreys Theater
  • Address: 3636 Turtle Creek Dallas, TX 75219
  • Tickets: Available for purchase at Click Here or at 214-219-2718.
  • Price $30 - $55

Don't miss your chance to experience the laughter and love that Chicken and Biscuits brings to the stage. Get your tickets early and join us for an unforgettable night of theatrical brilliance.




