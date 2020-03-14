Plano Symphony Orchestra Cancels March Performances

Plano Symphony Orchestra has announced that it is cancelling all March performances.

The following statement has been released:

The Plano Symphony Orchestra has closely monitored the COVID-19 situation. Our highest priority is to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of every member of the Plano Symphony Orchestra family and our North Texas community. Due to the City of Richardson closing the Eisemann Center and the state of emergency declared by Dallas County today, all PSO performances during the month of March have been cancelled. This includes the subscription concert on March 21 and its School Concerts on March 17, 18, and 19.

We care deeply about protecting your investment in the Plano Symphony Orchestra.

Ticket holders for the March 21 "The Young Artists & Ravel's Bolero" Concert have several options:

· Donate your tickets and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value

· Exchange your tickets for the April 26 "Beethoven's Emperor" Concert

· Receive a credit that may be used during the upcoming season

All of us at the PSO sincerely thank you for your support and understanding during these challenging times.





