Photos: First Look at Sam Handerson in WaterTower Theatre's SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

All new photos have been released from WaterTower Theatre's SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF by Terry Teachout, starring Sam Henderson, directed by Feleceia Wilson.

It will play on the Terry Martin Main Stage from April 17th through the 28th at the Addison Theatre Centre.

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF is a one-man, three-character play in which the same actor portrays Louis Armstrong, the greatest of all jazz trumpeters; his manager Joe Glaser, and Miles Davis, who admired Armstrong’s playing but disliked his onstage manner. It takes place in 1971 in a dressing room backstage at the Empire Room of New York’s Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, where Armstrong performed in public for the last time, just four months before his death. Reminiscing into a tape recorder about his life and work, Armstrong seeks to come to terms with his longstanding relationship with Glaser, whom he once loved like a father but now believes to have betrayed him, and Davis’ criticisms of him as a fellow artist. It will play on the Terry Martin Main Stage from April 17th through the 28th at the Addison Theatre Centre.

