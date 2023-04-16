Photos: First Look at Outcry Youth Theatre's HAMLET

The most powerful, influential, and important play of all time. William Shakespeare's greatest tragedy takes on murder, madness, despair, revenge, and death. Outcry Youth Theatre's expressionist version of the show has the action taking place in a dark and oppressive clock factory. Performing April 28-May 7, this powerful and exciting production of Hamlet is not to be missed.

Check out a first look at the production below!

"Something is rotten in the state of Denmark." King Hamlet is dead, and his brother Claudius has taken the throne. Prince Hamlet is haunted by the ghost of his father, begging him to avenge his murder. Hamlet agrees to avenge his father's death, but is paralyzed by the grisly task ahead. Hamlet's family tears itself apart as their country prepares for war. Hamlet rages against the impossibility of his predicament, threatening both his sanity and the security of Denmark.

Directed by Becca Johnson-Spinos, assistant directed by Finn Hardge, with sword fight choreography by Adam Kullman and additional fight choreography by Logan Beutel.