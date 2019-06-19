Outpost Rep Performs TIGERS BE STILL In Lubbock

Outpost Repertory Theatre (Outpost Rep), Lubbock's new professional theatre company, continues its inaugural season with the hilarious and touching comedy Tigers Be Still by Kim Rosenstock.

In Tigers Be Still, Sherry Wickman moves back home with her master's degree in art therapy, no prospects, a broken-hearted sister, and a mother who refuses to leave her bedroom. When a tiger escapes from a nearby zoo, Sherry brings together the oddball characters in her life to find community. A terrific comedy about family and finding your way, Tigers Be Still begins previews June 20, opens June 21, and runs through June 30, 2019, at the Firehouse Theatre at LHUCA. Tigers Be Still will be directed by Outpost Rep's associate artistic director Jesse Jou.

Tigers Be Still will feature the cast of Ashley Meyer, Rachel Hirshorn, Randall Rapstine, and Matthew Cubillos. Ms. Hirshorn and Mr. Rapstine are founding company members of Outpost Rep. Ms. Hirshorn is also assistant professor of Voice and Speech in the School of Theatre & Dance, Texas Tech University. Ms. Meyer and Mr. Rapstine are graduate students at Texas Tech. Ms. Meyer also serves as faculty and Director of University Theatre at Angelo State University. Mr. Cubillos is a recent graduate of Texas Tech, with a BFA in Acting.

Kim Rosenstock is an award-winning playwright and a graduate of Amherst College, where she first began writing plays under the mentorship of Constance Congdon. She holds an MFA in playwriting from the Yale School of Drama. She is originally from Baldwin, Long Island, and currently resides in Los Angeles, where she writes for television (New Girl, GLOW, Single Parents).

Led by founding artistic director Ronald Dean Nolen (original cast of Broadway's Mamma Mia!; Pulitzer Prize-finalist Omnium Gatherum; and the upcoming Theresa Rebeck-directed Dropping Gumballs on Luke Wilson by Rob Ackerman) and founded by professional actors and artists from around the country (many of whom are also faculty and staff of Texas Tech University's School of Theatre & Dance), Outpost Repertory Theatre brings together professional actors, directors, playwrights, dramaturgs, and designers to produce theatre at the highest standards of performance, conception, execution, and design. We embrace the pioneering, independent spirit of West Texas through our support of new, provocative theatre works by renowned and emerging playwrights and artists; bold new visions of classic plays; and outreach that connects our work with our unique local communities. We seek to promote Lubbock within the national and international landscape of communities that are defining the role of theatre in contemporary life.

Outpost Rep will be an artistic home for many of Lubbock's professional theatre artists as well as a regional hub for theatrical creation, attracting professional artists from across the state and around the nation to join with local performers and designers. Students from Texas Tech University and other local schools will have opportunities to work in a professional theatre environment and grow in their craft while continuing their studies. The new theatre company's Artist Advisory Board boasts a number of well-known theatre artists including Peri Gilpin, Theresa Rebeck, John Benjamin Hickey, Michael Benjamin Washington, Keith Reddin, Anne Washburn, Jaston Williams, Joanna Glushak, and Doug Wright.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You